WINNERS
Cashing inThe narrative for weeks was Orlando would select Auburn’s Jabari Smith Jr. with the No. 1 overall pick. Turns out the Magic were running a rather successful stealth campaign to instead draft Duke’s Paolo Banchero. So all of the gamblers who were on Banchero as the top pick before the odds flipped Thursday morning hit some potentially huge profits. Per DraftKings Sportsbook, one bettor got Banchero at No. 1 last week at plus-2,000 and turned a $2,000 bet into a $42,000 win.
Deeeeetroit Basketballlll!Thursday night couldn’t have gone better for the Pistons. Reports out of Detroit were the front office coveted Purdue guard Jaden Ivey and Memphis big man Jalen Duren, and the Pistons got both. And all they had to do was give up a 2025 first-round pick that was in their possession barely more than 24 hours and absorb Kemba Walker’s contact — with a buyout reportedly coming — after Duren was funneled through New York from Charlotte in a three-team trade where the Knicks only freed up cap space.
Feel the ThunderOklahoma City got its guy with the No. 2 overall pick when it landed Gonzaga unicorn Chet Holmgren. Then the Thunder doubled down on versatility by trading three future first round picks from its veritable stockpile to the Knicks for French wing Ousmane Dieng. Landing Santa Clara guard Jalen Williams — the fastest riser this draft season — capped OKC’s first round efforts. Count on the Thunder to continue be active in the future with 14 more first round picks through 2028.
LOSERS
Everyone watching at homeThere were some nice moments in the ESPN broadcast Thursday night. Like Ivey’s reaction to being selected and the moment he shared with his mom, Notre Dame women’s basketball coach Niele Ivey. Or MarJon Beauchamp shedding similar tears. Then there was ESPN insider Adrian Wojnarowski spoiling picks on air instead of just on Twitter and Kendrick Perkins with some, well, curious player comps. Orlando Magic fans have to be thrilled with his Michael Beasley/Ben Simmons comp for Banchero.
Start spreading the (bad) newsThe highlight of Thursday night’s first round for the New York Knicks? The few moments New York had the draft rights to Duren before he was shipped off to Detroit with Walker. Otherwise, it was a typical draft night for the regularly maligned franchise. Dieng was mostly booed after he was selected with the No. 11 pick before being traded to the Thunder, and by the end of the first round the Knicks were left with exactly nothing but more cap space. Now, they have no choice but to woo Jalen Brunson in free agency.
A swing and a missMaybe the Denver Nuggets feel like they can take big swings — reach twice in the first round — because they have two-time NBA MVP Nikola Jokic. Because that’s what they did Thursday night, selecting Parker Braun at No. 21 and Peyton Watson at No. 30. The big question for the Nuggets next season is keeping Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr. healthy, and neither Braun nor Watson is exactly insurance should either of those guys go down again. Let’s just say neither was a projected first-round pick.