INDIANAPOLIS — The NCAA Division I Council voted Monday to allow member schools to provide spring sport student-athletes an additional season of competition and an extension of their eligibility after all sports were canceled earlier this month in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Financial aid rules were also adjusted to allow individual teams to have more student-athletes on scholarship, accounting for incoming recruits and for any student-athlete who would have been out of eligibility in 2019-20 that opts to return. Given the current level of financial uncertainty, the NCAA also voted to allow its member programs the flexibility to provide equal or lesser athletics aid for returning scholarship student-athletes. That would only apply to student-athletes whose eligibility would have been exhausted in 2019-20.
Member schools will also have the ability to use the NCAA’s Student Assistance Fund to pay for scholarships for students who take advantage of the additional eligibility flexibility in 2020-21.
“The council’s decision gives individual schools the flexibility to make decisions at a campus level,” said council chair M. Grace Calhoun, athletics director at Penn. “The Board of Governors encouraged conferences and schools to take action in the best interest of student-athletes and their communities, and now schools have the opportunity to do that.”
Monday's decision by the NCAA grants the extra year of eligibility only to spring sport student-athletes. Winter sport student-athletes were not included in the decision with the reasoning that all or most of their respective seasons had been completed.