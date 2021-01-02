CHAMPAIGN — Practicing on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day and playing Indiana the day after the holiday created a unique schedule anomaly for Illinois in, well, a rather unique college basketball season.
That three-day stretch had to be made up elsewhere — and soon. The NCAA typically mandates a three-day break from all countable athletically related activities during the holiday week.
A normal season would mean a quick trip home for Illinois for Christmas and then back to work with Big Ten play ramping up in the new year.
This year? Amid a pandemic?
Conference play is well underway, so that three-day break comes just as the Illini were finding momentum with Big Ten wins against Penn State and Indiana.
Unique or not, the three-day break came at a good time for No. 15 Illinois (7-3, 3-1 Big Ten) ahead of Saturday’s 5 p.m. tip against Purdue (7-4, 2-2) at State Farm Center.
“We were a tired team in the Indiana game,” Illinois coach Brad Underwood said Friday of his team’s 69-60 victory against the Hoosiers on Dec. 26. “Not to take anything away from them, (but) we were really flat.
“That was a hard week of travel. You throw in the emotion of a Christmas Day and not being with families and something a little different. We were forced, then, to take three days off, which is unique and different in the middle of conference play.”
The most significant benefit of those required three days off was the time for the Illinois players to get their legs back under them following three games in seven days between Dec. 20-26. What made that stretch even more arduous were the back-and-forth flights to the eastern reaches of the Big Ten with games at Rutgers and at Penn State.
“We definitely took this time to recover,” Illinois junior forward Giorgi Bezhanishvili said. “Recover physically. Recover mentally.”
Not that the Illini stayed out of the gym during their three-day break. The coaches couldn’t organize anything or be involved in any way, but player-led workouts still happened at Ubben Basketball Complex.
“We got in the gym as a group and went through the plays so we’re still staying on the same page,” Bezhanishvili said. “We’ve won a couple now in a row. We want to stay on the streak. Guys are super locked in.”
Underwood wasn’t surprised that his team took the initiative to keep working during the break. Not with so many veteran players on this year’s roster.
“It means they get it,” Underwood said. “They’re dialed in. They understand the importance of staying in shape. They understand the importance of keeping the feel of a ball in your hand. The importance of execution. When you get player-led stuff like that it’s pretty special.”
Illinois got back to work Wednesday and practiced twice that day and then once Thursday and once Friday for a final practice before facing Purdue. Just one game this week meant the Illini could turn their attention away from the constant game prep of three games in seven days and more toward shoring up some of their own weaknesses. The defensive end saw some real work, including closeouts on three-pointers and realigning footwork in ball screen coverages.
“Really focus on that and not feel a need to have to move on too fast because we’ve got to cover Purdue or we’ve got to cover the next opponent,” Underwood said. “We literally went back to basics on Wednesday on both ends of the court.”
So the Illini head into Saturday’s game against Purdue refreshed both physically and from a basketball standpoint. The three-day break will be the most they get with another tough stretch spinning up this month. Following Saturday’s game, Illinois will play four times in 10 days between Jan. 7-16.
“We have a couple days coming up here after the Purdue game, which will be good, too, because we’ve got another stretch coming up after that,” Bezhanishvili said. “All the guys are super locked in. We’re very focused.”