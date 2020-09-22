CHAMPAIGN — The NCAA postponed all of the fall championships it coordinates to the spring when conference after conference put their fall seasons on hold in the last month. It was a mandated move with fewer than 50 percent of teams competing in each respective sports
The plan is now in place for a revised schedule for those fall championships after the NCAA Division I council approved it Tuesday. Men's and women's cross-country, field hockey, FCS football, men's and women's soccer, women's volleyball and men's water polo all have new, truncated schedules and championships.
“The plan sent to us by the Division I Council provides the maximum number of opportunities to fall student-athletes to participate in NCAA championships while still being fiscally responsible,” said acting board chair Denise Trauth, president at Texas State. “We look forward to the spring, understanding things will look a little different but knowing the competitions will be just as meaningful as in normal circumstances.”
Illinois volleyball has the opportunity to be the first of the postponed Illini fall sports to begin its season. While practices can begin at each individual institution's discretion, the NCAA set a Jan. 22 date for first competition for volleyball.
The postponed volleyball season will run through April 3, with NCAA tournament selection set for April 4. The tournament itself will be cut to 48 teams, with 32 automatic qualifiers from each conference and 16 at-large bids.
The women's soccer will run in similar fashion. The start of practice is left to each member institution, with the NCAA setting a start date for the season of Feb. 3. The season will run through April 17 and be followed by a similar 48-team tournament with 31 automatic qualifiers and 17 at-large bids.
While the NCAA did report concern about contesting cross-country, indoor track and outdoor track all in the same semester, a cross-country season was scheduled that will run from Jan. 23 to March 5. Currently, 255 men's runners and 255 women's runners will compete in the NCAA championship.