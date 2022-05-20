URBANA — All the evidence necessary to prove Tennessee’s Thursday afternoon upset of Baylor was special was associate head coach James McKie ripping off his T-shirt and whipping it around his head as the Vols rushed the court after Shunsuke Mitsui clinched the 4-3 victory at Khan Outdoor Tennis Complex.
McKie frog-splashed the dogpile, with Mitsui buried at the bottom, for good measure.
Thursday’s win not only clinched a second straight Final Four appearance for the Tennessee men’s program.
It provided at least a small measure of redemption for the Vols after Baylor knocked them out in last year’s semifinals en route to a national runner-up finish.
The difference for sixth-seeded Tennessee (26-7) in its win against third-seeded Baylor (29-4) proved to be the doubles. That’s even with the Vols’ reigning NCAA doubles champions Pat Harper and Adam Walton losing at No. 1 doubles. Mitsue teamed up with Emile Hudd for a 6-1 win at No. 2 doubles, and Johannus Monday and Mark Wallner won 6-4 at No. 3 doubles to give Tennessee the crucial point.
Tennessee was down 3-2 before Walton and Mitsui won back-to-back matches. Walton knocked off Baylor’s Adrian Boitan 3-6, 6-1, 7-5 at No. 1 singles in a matchup of top five players, and Mitsui finished the match with a 3-6, 7-6 (7-3), 6-4 victory at No. 4 singles against the Bears’ Finn Bass. The win advances Tennessee into Saturday’s semifinals against either seventh-seeded Virginia or second-seeded Florida. The Cavaliers led the Gators 1-0 late Thursday night before rain delayed the match.
“There was actually a point in the match where I thought Baylor was playing the bigger points better than we were,” Tennessee coach Chris Woodruff said. “We’re just fortunate to come out ahead. That just shows how important the doubles point is.”