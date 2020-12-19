From long distance
The three-point shot was introduced in college basketball ahead of the 1986-87 season. Here are a few other notable three-point records, courtesy N-G college basketball writer Scott Richey:
Single-game high: 15
Marshall’s Keith Veney (Dec. 14, 1996) and Robert Morris’ Josh Williams (Nov. 14, 2018) share the record. They both also attempted 25 three-pointers, shooting 60 percent on their record-setting night.
Single-season high: 162
Not much of a surprise that Steph Curry holds the record. The former Davidson star, who also now holds the NBA single-season record with 402 makes, set the Division I record as a sophomore.
Career high: 509
Wofford standout Fletcher Magee passed Oakland’s Travis Bader for the new high in the second-to-last game of his career. Magee went 7 of 12 from deep to beat Seton Hall in the first round of the 2019 NCAA tournament and then 0 of 12 two days later in a loss to Kentucky.
Consecutive games (single season): 38
Steve Kerr has Arizona’s Pac-10 tournament title run and Final Four appearance to thank for getting in the NCAA record book. Kerr made 114 of 199 (57.3 percent) of his three-pointers in that 38-game streak.
Consecutive games (team): 1,107
UNLV added five more games to its streak, which dates back to the start of the 1986-87 season. Princeton has also made at least one three-pointer in every game since the shot was introduced. Vanderbilt was in that club before going 0 of 25 in a loss to Tennessee last season.