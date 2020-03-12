The NCAA announced Thursday afternoon that it had canceled its men's and women's basketball championships after conference tournament after conference tournament was similarly shut down earlier in the day.
"Today, NCAA President Mark Emmert and the Board of Governors canceled the Division I men’s and women’s 2020 basketball tournaments, as well as all remaining winter and spring NCAA championships," the official NCAA release read. "This decision is based on the evolving COVID-19 public health threat, our ability to ensure the events do not contribute to spread of the pandemic, and the impracticality of hosting such events at any time during this academic year given ongoing decisions by other entities."
The Illinois men's basketball team was set to make its first NCAA tournament appearance since the 2012-13 season. The Illini (21-10) finished fourth in the Big Ten this season and are ranked among the top 25 teams in the country. Illinois was set to play Friday in the Big Ten tournament before it was also canceled late Thursday morning.
The Big Ten also released a statement not long after the NCAA's with the cancellation of all competition through the end of the academic year, including spring sports that compete beyond the academic year. Participation in all NCAA tournaments and competition has also been canceled.
The Big Ten also announced a moratorium on all on- and off-campus recruiting activities for the foreseeable future.
"The Big Ten Conference will use this time to work with the appropriate medical experts and institutional leadership to determine next steps for moving forward in regard to the COVID-19 pandemic," the Big Ten release said. "The main priority of the Big Ten Conference continues to be the health, safety and wellness of our student-athletes, coaches, administrators, fans and media as we continue to monitor all developing and relevant information on the COVID-19 virus."