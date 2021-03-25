NCAA tournament conference call
The first two rounds of a wild NCAA tournament are in the books, with a rash of upsets making up for last year’s cancellation. College basketball writer Scott Richey breaks down how the six power conferences have fared heading into the Sweet 16 this weekend:
ACC
➜ Their record is … 4-5. Not bad considering expectations entering the tournament weren’t that high after a so-so regular season for the league and the way its conference tournament kind of fell apart with multiple COVID-19 issues.
➜ Their best hope for a national title is … Syracuse. No, that’s not a typo. This is the perfect Syracuse team to make a run (i.e. one that backed its way into the tournament). Then there’s the fact Buddy Boeheim just went nuclear in the first two rounds.
➜ Their best moment so far is … landing a pair of Sweet 16 teams in Florida State and Syracuse. This was not the season for the ACC’s blue bloods. UNC got Brad Davison’d in the first round, and Duke didn’t even make the tournament. The Seminoles and Orange are carrying the flag.
➜ Their worst moment so far is … Virginia’s first-round upset loss to No. 13 seed Ohio. The ‘Hoos didn’t even make it to Indianapolis until the day before they played Ohio because of COVID-19 quarantine the week before. Then the still reigning champs (from 2019) fell flat.
Big 12
➜ Their record is … 7-6. Everyone jumped on the Big Ten for its tournament troubles, but the Big 12 didn’t exactly fare that much better. The second round was the stumbling block for a significant chunk of the conference.
➜ Their best hope for a national title is … Baylor. The Bears would have been the answer regardless, but now they’re the de-facto answer as the only Big 12 team in the Sweet 16. Not a bad standard bearer, though, given yearlong expectations.
➜ Their best moment so far is … Baylor looking like the national title contender everyone thought it could be after a rough end to the regular season and a Big 12 tournament semifinal exit. The Bears showed off their depth in two no-doubter tournament wins.
➜ Their worst moment so far is … Kansas getting manhandled by Southern Cal in the second round. Bill Self is storing up plenty of disappointing tournament finishes to go with his 2008 national title. The Trojans’ 34-point beatdown was the third worst in Kansas history.
Big East
➜ Their record is … 4-2. Georgetown’s run to a Big East tournament championship — Patrick Ewing actually winning a title at Madison Square Garden no less — at least got four Big East teams in the NCAA tournament. That’s something.
➜ Their best hope for a national title is … Villanova. Sort of. Neither of the two Big East teams left in the tournament face a kind Sweet 16 draw. The Wildcats will play Baylor. Creighton’s got it worse. Undefeated and top overall seed Gonzaga’s up next.
➜ Their best moment so far is … Villanova actually making a Sweet 16 run. Winthrop was the trendy 12-5 upset pick in the first round, given the Wildcats were without veteran point guard Collin Gillespie. Didn’t matter. Jeremiah Robinson-Earl has gone full-on point forward in their first two tournament wins.
➜ Their worst moment so far is … A tie between UConn getting upset in the first round with everyone pinning hopes on James Bouknight being the next Kemba Walker and Georgetown getting run off the court in the first round by Colorado’s three-point barrage.
Big Ten
➜ Their record is … 7-8. So much for all of those “best conference ever” discussions from the regular season. While the predictive analytics backed that up, the results on the court in Indianapolis in the last week surely did not.
➜ Their best hope for a national title is … Michigan. (Duh). The Wolverines are, of course, the last team standing. The loss of Isaiah Livers in the Big Ten tournament hurt, but guys like Eli Brooks and Chaundee Brown have filled the void.
➜ Their best moment so far is … the newest additions to the conference carrying the old guard in the early rounds. Some Big Ten fans still might find it strange Rutgers and Maryland are in the conference, but without them, the tourney win total would have been much lower.
➜ Their worst moment so far is … everything after that point. Michigan State didn’t even make it out of the First Four. Ohio State and Purdue were upset by double-digit seeds in the first round. But top seed Illinois falling in the second round was something almost no one expected.
Pac-12
➜ Their record is … 10-1 (including one no contest win). Turns out we all should have been staying up late for “Pac-12 After Dark” action. The first two rounds were like a Bill Walton ayahuasca-induced dream for lovers of West Coast basketball.
➜ Their best hope for a national title is … USC. Plenty to like about the Trojans what with a lottery pick lock at center in Evan Mobley, his older brother Isaiah deciding he’s pretty good, too, and a top-five defense to back up a balanced, dangerous offense.
➜ Their best moment so far is … Tinkle in Hinkle. Oregon State continued its magical run with another upset victory late Sunday night at historic Hinkle Fieldhouse, with coach Wayne Tinkle guiding the Beavers past future No. 1 pick Cade Cunningham and Oklahoma State. Hard to believe the Beavers were 12-11 a month ago.
➜ Their worst moment so far is … by default, Colorado’s second-round loss to Florida State. It’s the only one. The Buffaloes must have used up all their tournament mojo in the first round after scoring 43 fewer points against the Seminoles than they did Georgetown two days prior.
SEC
➜ Their record is … 6-4. Does this mean the SEC is better without Kentucky? The top of the conference looked much different this season, and its new leaders are still going strong in the tournament.
➜ Their best hope for a national title is … Arkansas. Mainly because Alabama would potentially face Gonzaga in the Final Four if Creighton, USC or Oregon can’t stop the Zags first. The Razorbacks might have nearly thrown away their chance in the first round against Colgate, but their path is “easier.”
➜ Their best moment so far is … mirror-image runs to the Sweet 16 by Arkansas and Alabama on opposite sides of the bracket. The Razorbacks and Crimson Tide both play a fun, up-tempo style. It’s the type of team easy to root for in March Madness.
➜ Their worst moment so far is … the disaster that was Tennessee’s brief appearance. The Vols might have been without John Fulkerson in the first round, but they weren’t lacking for talent. It just didn’t show up in a 70-56 loss to Oregon State.
