Lineups
No. 1 Illinois (23-6)
StartersP Name Yr. Ht. PPG Hometown
G Trent Frazier Sr. 6-2 10.4 Wellington, Fla.
G Adam Miller Fr. 6-3 8.2 Peoria
G Ayo Dosunmu Jr. 6-5 20.7 Chicago
F Jacob Grandison R-Jr. 6-6 4.6 Oakland, Calif.
C Kofi Cockburn So. 7-0 17.6 Kingston, Jamaica
FYI: Illinois really has a trio of playmakers in Dosunmu (5.3 assists per game), Andre Curbelo (4.0 apg) and Frazier (2.7 apg). While Dosunmu and Curbelo have the ball in their hands more often in those play-making situations, Frazier has posted multiple assists in 23 of 29 games this season. He had one of his best three-game stretches of the season in the Big Ten tournament with 12 total assists in wins against Rutgers, Iowa and Ohio State.
Off the benchP Name Yr. Ht. PPG Hometown
G Andre Curbelo Fr. 6-1 9.1 Vega Baja, Puerto Rico
F Giorgi Bezhanishvili Jr. 6-9 5.3 Rustavi, Georgia
G Da’Monte Williams Sr. 6-3 5.7 Peoria
No. 16 Drexel (12-7)
StartersP Name Yr. Ht. PPG Hometown
G Camren Wynter Jr. 6-2 16.8 Hempstead, N.Y.
G Xavier Bell Fr. 6-3 3.6 Wichita, Kan.
G/F Zach Walton Gr. 6-6 10.6 Morton, Wash.
F James Butler Gr. 6-8 12.9 Fairfax Station, Va.
F T.J. Bickerstaff So. 6-9 10.6 Atlanta
FYI: Wynter’s status as Drexel’s top offensive threat goes beyond his team-leading scoring average and 15 double-digit scoring performances in 19 games (with a season high of 31 points in a December road win against Fairleigh Dickinson). Wynter is also the Dragons’ top three-point shooter at 42.5 percent on the season, and he ranked second in the Colonial Athletic Association in assists behind Hofstra’s Caleb Burgess at 5.3 per game.
Off the benchP Name Yr. Ht. PPG Hometown
G Matey Juric Jr. 5-11 3.8 Toronto
F Mate Okros So. 6-6 3.8 Debrecen, Hungary
F Tim Perry Jr. R-Jr. 6-10 1.7 Cherry Hill, N.J.
Details
Site: Indiana Farmers Coliseum (1,200); Indianapolis.
Radio: Brian Barnhart (play-by-play) and former Illini Deon Thomas (analysis) will have the call on the Illini Sports Network on WDWS 1400-AM, WHMS 97.5-FM, WDAN-1490-AM, WDNL 102.1-FM and WPXN 104.9-FM.
TV: Kevin Harlan (play-by-play), Dan Bonner (analysis) and Dana Jacobson (sideline reports) will have the call on TBS.
Series: First meeting.
FYI: Drexel isn’t the only CAA team Illinois hasn’t played. In fact, the Illini have played the current members of that conference just four times in program history. All wins, too, with one each against Charleston and William & Mary and two against Northeastern.
Beat writer Scott Richey’s storylines
Illini leaning on short bench for big productionBrad Underwood tightened up his rotation during the Big Ten tournament — perhaps a preview of what’s to come in the NCAA tournament. The Illinois coach really only brought Andre Curbelo, Da’Monte Williams and Giorgi Bezhanishvili off the bench for significant stretches. Curbelo played the most, averaging 11.7 points, five rebounds and three assists in 26.7 minutes per game. Williams put up eight points and 5.7 rebounds in 24 minutes per game. Then there was Bezhanishvili, who played 13.3 minutes per game in the tournament and averaged 5.7 points and 4.3 rebounds, yet his second-half stretch against Ohio State with 10 straight points might have meant the title for Illinois. “He was just instrumental in helping us win a championship game in the Big Ten,” Underwood said. “Giorgi’s the ultimate team guy. Giorgi’s an invaluable piece because he can really score it, and he’s been a very solid defender for us as well.”
Curbelo’s uniqueness a huge plus for IllinoisDrexel coach Zach Spiker has more than a passing familiarity with Curbelo. Spiker saw the Illini point guard play multiple times when Curbelo was in high school at Long Island Lutheran (N.Y.) while he recruited other players in the Northeast. Curbelo’s unique game the Dragons’ coach saw in the last few years has more than translated to college basketball. “He’s incredibly crafty with the basketball,” Spiker said. “He’s got a very good feel for the game. Physically, a little bit different than the other guys on the team, but that also allows him to get into some tighter spaces. I think he really delivers the ball to (Kofi) Cockburn when he’s open as well as anybody on the team. I also think he’s got really quick hands defensively. People may try to attack him at times, but I think he’s very sleight of hand and crafty. He had a steal in one of the games I saw where he was just hanging back and lying around and sneaks up behind the guy. If you’ve got that guy contributing to your program alongside everybody else as a role player, you’ve got a really good team. Certainly Illinois does.”
Former Illini getting due for helping with rebuildUnderwood made sure to mention both Andres Feliz and Kipper Nichols during his postgame Zoom following Illinois’ Big Ten tournament championship win against Ohio State. That title could have been their title. This NCAA tournament appearance should have been their NCAA tournament appearance. Both Feliz and Nichols missed out on those opportunities last season when both tournaments were canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Both have started their professional basketball careers, with Feliz in Spain and Nichols in England, but Underwood hasn’t forgotten them. “They’re as big a part of it as anybody,” Underwood said again Wednesday. “Because their eligibility ran out, they just can’t suit up. I wish they could just to feel that emotion and feel that energy. They laid the groundwork, and they were a big, big part of it. I can’t turn back time, but I can sure let them know we’re thinking about them and very appreciative for all they did.”
Prediction
No. 1 Illinois 88, No. 16 Drexel 69
Illinois has made its case. Arguably no team in the country is playing at a higher level heading into the NCAA tournament. Not after the Illini wrapped up the regular season and swept through the Big Ten tournament by beating five ranked teams in six games. Drexel got hot at the right time, too, to win the Colonial Athletic Association tournament, but even that’s not hot enough for the Dragons to be thinking a UMBC-esque upset in the first round. (N-G prediction record — 22-7).