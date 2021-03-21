Lineups
(1) Illinois (24-6)
Starters
P Name Yr. Ht. PPG Hometown
G Trent Frazier Sr. 6-2 10.4 Wellington, Fla.
G Adam Miller Fr. 6-3 8.3 Peoria
G Ayo Dosunmu Jr. 6-5 20.6 Chicago
F Jacob Grandison R-Jr. 6-6 4.7 Oakland, Calif.
C Kofi Cockburn So. 7-0 17.6 Kingston, Jamaica
FYI: Dosunmu joined an exclusive list with his 17-point, 11-rebound performance in Friday’s first-round win. Dosunmu’s double-double against Drexel was just the 26th in program history in the NCAA tournament. Before Dosunmu, the last to do it was Nnanna Egwu with 12 points and 12 rebounds against Miami in 2013. The Illini’s NCAA tournament double-double leader? James Augustine with three. He accomplished the feat against Fairleigh Dickinson, Nevada and Milwaukee in 2005.
Off the bench
P Name Yr. Ht. PPG Hometown
G Andre Curbelo Fr. 6-1 9.1 Vega Baja, Puerto Rico
F Giorgi Bezhanishvili Jr. 6-9 5.2 Rustavi, Georgia
G Da’Monte Williams Sr. 6-3 5.6 Peoria
(8) Loyola Chicago (25-4)
P Name Yr. Ht. PPG Hometown
G Braden Norris R-So. 6-0 8.6 Hilliard, Ohio
G Keith Clemons Sr. 6-1 7.7 Norcross, Ga.
G Lucas Williamson Sr. 6-4 9.0 Chicago
F Aher Uguak R-Sr. 6-7 7.4 Edmonton, Alberta
C Cameron Krutwig Sr. 6-9 14.7 Algonquin
FYI: Both Krutwig and Williamson were 2017 News-Gazette All-State first-team selections. Krutwig led Jacobs to a 30-2 record and a Class 4A sectional title as a senior and averaged 15.6 points and 14 rebounds for the Bulldogs. Williamson was a key part of Whitney Young’s Class 4A state title team that season and put up 17.5 points and 4.8 rebounds per game for the 27-5 Dolphins in an all-Division I backcourt with Javon Freeman-Liberty (Valparaiso/DePaul) and Xavier Castaneda (South Florida).
Off the bench
P Name Yr. Ht. PPG Hometown
G/F Tate Hall R-Sr. 6-6 6.6 Greenfield, Ind.
G Marquise Kennedy So. 6-1 7.0 Chicago
G Cooper Kaifes R-So. 6-3 2.0 Shawnee, Kan.
Details
Site: Bankers Life Fieldhouse (3,800); Indianapolis.
Radio: Brian Barnhart (play-by-play) and former Illini Deon Thomas (analysis) will have the call on the Illini Sports Network on WDWS 1400-AM, WHMS 97.5-FM, WDAN-1490-AM, WDNL 102.1-FM and WPXN 104.9-FM.
TV: Jim Nantz (play-by-play), Grant Hill (analysis), Bill Raftery (analysis) and Tracy Wolfson (sideline reports) will have the call on CBS.
Series: Illinois leads 12-3.
Last meeting: Illinois won 67-49 on Nov. 11, 2011, in Champaign.
FYI: The Illini’s 18-point win against the Ramblers just shy of a full decade ago — powered by 15 points from Meyers Leonard and 14 from Brandon Paul — was Loyola Chicago coach Porter Moser’s first with the team. The loss was one of 23 that season for the Ramblers, who didn’t have a winning season under Moser until 2014-15. He’s currently on a run of five straight winning seasons and has a 116-49 overall record in that span. Illinois has made two coaching changes since that game.
Beat writer
Scott Richey’s storylines
The point center for Loyola Chicago
The Loyola Chicago offense runs through Cameron Krutwig. That’s not unusual. The 6-foot-9, 255-pound center is the Ramblers’ best player. Touches for him, therefore, are expected. Where the uniqueness sets in is the fact Krutwig, at times, runs the Loyola offense. The Algonquin native is one of five centers nationally — and the only one still playing in the NCAA tournament after Neemias Queta and Utah State went down in the first round — averaging at least 14 points, six rebounds and two assists. “He’s a point center,” Illinois coach Brad Underwood said. “He’s a unique guy that they run offense through. He might have one of the best floaters in college basketball at 6-9 and 255 pounds. That thing’s a teardrop. He’s the head of the snake for them, and they’ve got a great plan around him because they’ve got shooters and guys who cut. And he does a good job of finding them.”
The, uh, center center for Illinois
The post challenge won’t be any easier for Loyola on Sunday. Not with Kofi Cockburn occupying the paint. The 7-foot, 285-pound Illini sophomore is averaging 17.6 points and 9.5 rebounds — the only player in the country to do so while also shooting 65 percent from the field. Cockburn provides a different kind of challenge than the Ramblers have seen this season. “The moment he catches it, instantaneously he’s making his move,” Loyola coach Porter Moser said. “He’s not probing to see how you’re going to play him. He’s not sitting there waiting. Are you going to trap me? Are you going to dig me? He’s getting it, and he’s going to do his move. He’s elite at it.”
Down goes the Big Ten
A third of the Big Ten’s nine NCAA tournament teams had been wiped out by the time Friday’s slate of games was complete. Michigan State bowed out in the First Four, and then both Ohio State and Purdue suffered upsets against double-digit seeds. Oral Roberts took down the Buckeyes in overtime, and then North Texas did the same thing to the Boilermakers. Underwood acknowledged the Big Ten grind, but didn’t view the Big Ten’s NCAA tournament losses the same way. “It’s March Madness,” Underwood said. “Anything can happen. It’s the one message we keep telling our players all the time. Everybody here is very good, and they’re winners. If you don’t play well, you get beat and go home.”
Prediction
(1) Illinois 71, (8) Loyola Chicago 68
A pair of top-five defenses means this game likely won’t approach “shootout” levels. Every possession will be worth just that much more. What will tip the scales for Illinois is what has tipped the scales all season. When you start with the two best players on the court, you’ve already got the upper hand. Ayo Dosunmu and Cockburn push the Illini into the Sweet 16. (N-G prediction record — 23-7)