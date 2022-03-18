Lineups
No. 4 Illinois (22-9)
StartersP Name Yr. Ht. PPG Hometown
G Trent Frazier Sr. 6-2 12.1 Wellington, Fla.
G Alfonso Plummer Gr. 6-1 14.8 Fajardo, Puerto Rico
G Da’Monte Williams Sr. 6-3 4.1 Peoria
F Coleman Hawkins So. 6-10 5.8 Sacramento, Calif.
C Kofi Cockburn Jr. 7-0 21.1 Kingston, Jamaica
FYI: Hawkins’ 18-point effort in Illinois’ Big Ten tournament quarterfinal loss to Indiana marked a career high and the continuation of a positive trend for the sophomore forward in his last five games. Dating back to the Illini’s home loss to Ohio State on Feb. 24, Hawkins is averaging 9.8 points, five rebounds, 1.2 assists and 1.2 blocks. He’s also shooting 42.4 percent from the field overall, 37.5 percent from three-point range and 65.2 percent at the free-throw line.
OFF THE BENCH
P Name Yr. Ht. PPG Hometown
G Andre Curbelo So. 6-1 8.1 Vega Baja, Puerto Rico
G RJ Melendez Fr. 6-7 3.6 Arecibo, Puerto Rico
G/F Jacob Grandison Sr. 6-6 10.3 Oakland, Calif.
No. 13 Chattanooga (27-7)
StartersP Name Yr. Ht. PPG Hometown
G Malachi Smith So. 6-4 20.1 Belleville
G David Jean-Baptiste Gr. 6-1 14.6 Miami
F Darius Banks Sr. 6-6 8.4 St. Petersburg, Fla.
F Silvio De Sousa Gr. 6-9 11.1 Luanda, Angola
F KC Hankton Jr. 6-7 4.5 Charlotte, N.C.
FYI: Smith, who played his first three seasons of high school basketball at Belleville East, transferred to Belleville West as a senior and was the second-leading scorer for the Maroons in their first of two Class 4A state championship teams in 2018. Smith averaged 15.3 points, 6.2 rebounds and 3.5 assists on the season and had eight points, nine rebounds and four assists in West’s state championship win against Whitney Young.
OFF THE BENCH
P Name Yr. Ht. PPG Hometown
G A.J. Caldwell R-Jr. 6-5 5.0 Sarasota, Fla.
G/F Grant Ledford So. 6-5 4.9 Knoxville, Tenn.
F Josh Ayeni Gr. 6-7 4.2 Zaria, Nigeria
Details
Site:
- PPG Paints Arena (19,000); Pittsburgh.
Radio: Brian Barnhart (play-by-play) and former Illini Deon Thomas
- (analysis) will have the call on the Illini Sports Network on WDWS 1400-AM, WDWS 93.9-FM, WHMS 97.5-FM, WDAN-1490-AM, WDNL 102.1-FM and WPXN 104.9-FM.
TV: Kevin Harlan (play-by-play), Dan Bonner and Reggie Miller (analysis) and Dana Jacobson
- (sideline reports) have the call on TNT.
Series:
- Chattanooga leads series 2-0.
Last meeting:
- Chattanooga won 81-77 on Nov. 21, 2015, in Springfield.
FYI: Illinois’ most recent loss to Chattanooga came in a rather dreadful four-game stretch to start the 2015-16 season at what was then the Prairie Capital Convention Center in Springfield because renovations to State Farm Center were not yet complete. The Illini opened the 2015-16 season with a 93-81 loss to North Florida before beating North Dakota State 80-74 two days later.Malcolm Hill scored 25 points and Mike Thorne Jr. had 18 against Chattanooga, but the Mocs had six players in double figures in the win. Illinois’ final game in Springfield was a near disaster save for then freshman Jalen Coleman-Lands’ knocking down the game-winning three-pointer at the buzzer.
Beat writer Scott Richey’s storylines
De Sousa, Cockburn renew acquaintances
Friday’s first-round NCAA tournament game isn’t the first time Illinois’ Kofi Cockburn and Chattanooga’s Silvio De Sousa have found themselves on opposing sides of the court. They matched up as high schoolers, too, but have seen each other’s game grow in the intervening years. “One thing that stands out the most for me about Kofi is just how much better he has been in college compared to when I first saw him in high school,” De Sousa said. “Two players I played against — it was the Final Four against Duke, against Marvin Bagley and Wendell Carter — those were one of the two biggest players I played against in college. He kind of reminds me of both of them.” Cockburn recognizes a part of what he wants his own game to be in De Sousa. “Just his patience,” Cockburn said. “He takes his time. He’s never really rushed. That’s going to be a challenge for me, just making sure that I stay focused and knowing that I’m basically lulling to sleep and stuff because he’s so slow.”
Watching Illinois’ evolution as program
Lamont Paris spent the 2010-17 seasons at Wisconsin as an assistant coach for Bo Ryan. The Illinois teams that Paris saw in those years under Bruce Weber and John Groce pale in comparison to what the Illini have built the last three years under Brad Underwood. “The Big Ten conference regular-season championship, they don’t give that thing away,” Paris said. “They’ve been resilient. They’ve had some injuries. I know Kofi was out a little while, (Andre) Curbelo was out a little while. ... But Brad has done an incredible job. There’s a lot of tradition and history that goes with Illinois, and they’re obviously not falling short of that by any stretch of anyone’s imagination.”
Experts weighing in on Underwood’s Illini
Former South Carolina coach Frank Martin was part of the CBS studio analyst crew for Thursday’s batch of first-round games and will be back at it Friday. West Virginia coach Bob Huggins will fill that role for Saturday and Sunday’s second-round games. It’s a role Illinois coach Brad Underwood filled a few years ago when the Illini were not in the NCAA tournament field. “I can only imagine the garbage that’s going to be talked when they’re doing our game,” Underwood said with a smile. He’s friends with both coaches and worked for Huggins at Kansas State and Martin at Kansas State and South Carolina. “It’ll be a great tune-in, to be very honest. Hugs is, down low, one of the funniest human beings on the planet, and Frank will chime in and play right along. ... I’m not sure it’ll be great for me, the stuff they’re going to say, but they’ll have a lot of fun at my expense I’m sure.”
The NEWS-GAZETTE’S PICK
No. 4 Illinois 74, No. 13 Chattanooga 69
No dramatic proclamations will be written here about what this beat writer will do should Chattanooga win the game. Let’s just say lessons from 1997 were learned. Still, Illinois is the favorite — and the favorite for a reason. Most of that reason is Kofi Cockburn. While the Mocs do have a former power conference big man in Kansas transfer Silvio De Sousa, he gives up three inches and 35 pounds to the Illini center. Any NCAA tournament run for Illinois will start with Cockburn. He’ll do enough Friday to keep the Illini’s hopes alive. (N-G prediction record — 19-12)