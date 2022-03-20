Lineups
No. 4 Illinois (23-9)
StartersP Name Yr. Ht. PPG Hometown
G Trent Frazier Sr. 6-2 11.7 Wellington, Fla.
G Alfonso Plummer Gr. 6-1 14.8 Fajardo, Puerto Rico
G Da’Monte Williams Sr. 6-3 4.0 Peoria
F Coleman Hawkins So. 6-10 6.0 Sacramento, Calif.
C Kofi Cockburn Jr. 7-0 21.0 Kingston, Jamaica
FYI: Plummer’s three three-pointers made Friday against Chattanooga were both the only three-pointers made for Illinois and also his most since knocking down six in the Illini’s road win at Michigan. While Plummer is still climbing Illinois’ single-season made three-pointers list — his three against Chattanooga have him at 96 and with Cory Bradford
- for third — his efficiency has dipped in the last two weeks. The Illinois guard is still shooting 41.2 percent from beyond the arc for the season, but he’s made just 8 of 25 (32 percent) of his threes in the past four games.
OFF THE BENCHP Name Yr. Ht. PPG Hometown
G Andre Curbelo So. 6-1 7.9 Vega Baja, Puerto Rico
G/F Jacob Grandison Sr. 6-6 9.9 Oakland, Calif.
F Omar Payne Jr. 6-10 1.8 Kissimmee, Fla.
No. 5 Houston (30-5)
StartersP Name Yr. Ht. PPG Hometown
G Jamal Shead So. 6-1 9.5 Manor, Texas
G Kyler Edwards Sr. 6-4 13.9 Arlington, Texas
G Taze Moore Gr. 6-5 10.2 Southaven, Miss.
F Fabian White Jr. Gr. 6-8 13.2 Atoscocita, Texas
F/C Josh Carlton Gr. 6-10 12.0 Winterville, N.C.
FYI: The Cougars added Edwards, Moore and Carlton via the transfer portal in the offseason after losing several key contributors from last year’s Final Four team. Edwards played three seasons at Texas Tech and was the first guard off the bench for the Red Raiders in their national runner-up finish in 2018-19. Moore spent five seasons at Cal State Bakersfield — including a five-surgery sophomore year — but bounced back to eventually earn All-Big West First Team honors in 2020-21. Carlton made 82 starts in 115 games played in four seasons at Connecticut, but his role and production have both grown at Houston.
OFF THE BENCHP Name Yr. Ht. PPG Hometown
F J’Wan Roberts R-So. 6-7 3.1 U.S. Virgin Islands
G Ramon Walker Jr. Fr. 6-4 3.4 Pearland, Texas
F Reggie Chaney Sr. 6-8 3.2 Tulsa, Okla.
Details
Site:
- PPG Paints Arena (19,000); Pittsburgh.
Radio: Brian Barnhart (play-by-play) and former Illini Deon Thomas
- (analysis) will have the call on the Illini Sports Network on WDWS 1400-AM, WDWS 93.9-FM, WHMS 97.5-FM, WDAN-1490-AM, WDNL 102.1-FM and WPXN 104.9-FM.
TV: Kevin Harlan (play-by-play), Dan Bonner and Reggie Miller (analysis) and Dana Jacobson
- (sideline reports) have the call on CBS.
Series:
- Illinois leads 3-2.
Last meeting
- : Illinois won 102-92 on Dec. 14, 1985, in Champaign.
FYI: The history between Illinois and Houston comes exclusively in the 1960s (a home-and-home series), 1970s (one game in Honolulu) and 1980s (another home-and-home series with two games in 10 months). The Illini won both games in the 1980s, which came against the post-Phi Slamma Jamma era Cougars. Anthony Welch and Scott Meents went off for 26 and 22 points, respectively, in the win in Houston, and Ken Norman
- led six Illini in double figures with 24 points in the win in Champaign.
Beat writer Scott Richey’s storylines
Curbelo leaning on defensive side of game
Andre Curbelo ended Friday’s win against Chattanooga as a plus-18 in the box score. As in Illinois was 18 points better than the Mocs when the sophomore point guard was on the court. Curbelo shot just 1 of 7 from the field and finished the first-round NCAA tournament game with six turnovers. Not exactly a boost to his plus/minus standing. It was Curbelo’s defense that was the difference as Chattanooga’s Malachi Smith and David Jean-Baptiste shot a combined 6 of 31 from the field. “I don’t think I’ve ever played this much defense in my life,” Curbelo said. “Back in Puerto Rico, no defense at all, and in high school, freshman, no defense, either. I just kind of had to work my way up. Last year, I kind of did a little bit, but this year I’ve been taking that assignment more serious. I’ve been talking about doing whatever it takes to win the ballgame. If that’s got to be straight defense and five points, six turnovers, I’m OK with that. Because at the end of the day, plus 18, I feel like the plus 18 came from the defensive side.”
Crashing the boards a point of emphasis
Chattanooga outrebounded Illinois 43-41 in Friday night’s game at PPG Paints Arena. The real difference for the Mocs was their 16-9 advantage on the offensive glass. Chattanooga only turned those 16 offensive rebounds into 15 second-chance points — holding a one-point advantage in that category — but the sheer number of opportunities was the issue. “We’ve just got to keep a body on a body and box out,” Illinois senior guard Da’Monte Williams said. “We know (Houston) loves to offensive rebound, and we’ve got to take on the challenge of boxing them out.” Illinois coach Brad Underwood made a point of referencing Houston’s No. 1 ranking in ability to get offensive rebounds off missed three-pointers. “They get almost 40 percent of them back and they score on half of them, which is an electric stat,” Underwood said. “Guards got to go chase rebounds. It can’t be just we expect (Kofi Cockburn) to rebound for us. We’ve got to get guards chasing balls and be very dialed into that.”
Illini pushing for more aggressive Frazier
Trent Frazier suffered the first symptoms of pink eye the morning of Illinois’ loss to Indiana in the Big Ten tournament in Indianapolis. Frazier’s left eye was still swollen when the Illini arrived in Pittsburgh for the NCAA tournament, and it hampered him some against Chattanooga. “He visibly doesn’t have as much swelling,” Underwood said. “They’ve given him some different medicine to get rid of that. (Friday) night he said he tried dribbling with his right hand, and he looked down and he almost couldn’t see the ball. It’s been a problem for him, but again, tough nut and tough kid, and (Saturday) it obviously looked much better, so the medicine is kicking in and working.” Frazier finished 0 of 6 from the field and 0 of 5 from three-point range. “There’s a lot more to Trent than making baskets, but we need Trent to play aggressive, and that’s a key word,” Underwood said. “That’s one thing I keep looking for for him is just be aggressive.”
The nEWS-GAZETTE’S PICK
No. 5 Houston 73, No. 4 Illinois 69
Illinois has won four of its last five games despite a dipping offensive efficiency. The Illini have, for the most part, been able to overcome a combination of missed three-pointers, missed layups and missed free throws and made it into the second round of the NCAA tournament. The margin of error moving forward is slimmer — regardless of opponent. That it’s a Houston team that equally prides itself on toughness and defense on Sunday with a spot in the Sweet 16 on the line could be cause for concern. Illinois can beat Houston. Doing so will require a level of effectiveness at the offensive end that’s been missing of late. (N-G prediction record — 20-12)