For 64 teams, their hopes of cutting down the nets in New Orleans in early April are still alive. College basketball writer Scott Richey breaks down the NCAA tournament, picking the four teams he thinks will make it all the way to The Big Easy for the Final Four. He also offers up some sleeper teams, players to know and underrated and overrated teams from each region:
West Region
➜ Final Four favorite: Cue the “gOnZaGa DoEsN’t PlAy AnYoNe” haters. Now, none of the Bulldogs’ most challenging nonconference games happened anywhere but Spokane, Wash., or on a neutral court, but scheduling Texas, UCLA, Duke, Alabama and Texas Tech — even losing to the Blue Devils and Crimson Tide — was meant to pay off now. (Plus the West Coast Conference was better this year).
➜ Dark horse: Don’t sleep on Connecticut in the NCAA tournament. The Huskies won their last two national championships as a No. 3 seed in 2011 and a No. 7 seed in 2014. Don’t be surprised if R.J. Cole, Adama Sanogo and Co. make a run.
➜ Overrated team: Michigan State followed up its 14-2 start to the season by losing 10 of its next 18 games. It wouldn’t have been a stretch to hand the Spartans something lower than the No. 7 seed they received.
➜ Underrated team: Boise State’s 6-3 record in Quad I games this season was as good as Arizona and better than the likes of UCLA, Iowa, Illinois, Saint Mary’s, Ohio State, Colorado State and Providence. Maybe the Broncos should have gotten better than a No. 8 seed.
➜ Player you know: Gonzaga’s Chet Holmgren is one of five potential first-round picks in the West. What Holmgren looks like and what he can do on the court doesn’t compute. The 7-foot, 195-pound center is shooting 41 percent from three-point range while also averaging 3.6 blocks.
➜ Player you should know: If Vermont is going to upset Arkansas in the first round, it’s going to have to rely on senior Ryan Davis. The 6-8, 250-pound forward and Illinois native is averaging 17.2 points and 5.7 rebounds to go with a 59/42/78 shooting slash.
East Region
➜ Final Four favorite: A fully healthy Baylor should probably be in this slot, but the Bears aren’t that. Enter Kentucky. A different kind of Kentucky with a mix of five-star freshmen and veterans that might be the sweet spot for the Wildcats to win the program’s ninth national championship.
➜ Dark horse: This UCLA team knows what it takes to piece together an NCAA tournament run. Most of them did it last season, going from the First Four to the Final Four. Multiple athletic wings, some talented big men and a steady point guard running the show in Tyger Campbell could mean a repeat this month.
➜ Overrated team: North Carolina went 3-8 in Quad I games and took an absolutely disastrous Quad IV loss at home to Pittsburgh on Feb. 16. That doesn’t scream No. 8 seed.
➜ Underrated team: At least the selection committee kept Murray State out of the 8/9 game. But a No. 7 seed is too low for the Racers. Murray State has a top 50 offense and defense, and, you know, last lost three days before Christmas.
➜ Player you know: Remember when Oscar Tshiebwe was playing in an open gym at Ubben Basketball Complex? The Kentucky big man considered Illinois during his recruitment before ultimately signing with West Virginia. In his first season with the Wildcats, though, he has a chance to lead the country in both offensive (currently No. 2) and defensive (currently No. 1) rebounding percentage.
➜ Player you should know: Keve Aluma followed Mike Young from Wofford to Virginia Tech and has been significantly better at the higher level. Aluma is averaging 15.8 points and 6.5 rebounds this season as a repeat All-ACC selection.
South Region
➜ Final Four favorite: Even doubts about Kerr Kriisa’s badly sprained ankle hasn’t stopped the idea Arizona might blitz its way through the South region. The Wildcats beating UCLA in the Pac-12 tournament championship game without Kriisa — and getting a monster game from Bennedict Mathurin — sort of reinforces the idea of Arizona as a favorite.
➜ Dark horse: Unless Illinois counts as a No. 4 seed (and it probably shouldn’t), the most likely dark horse is Colorado State. The Rams have their version of Draymond Green in 6-foot-5, 252-pound guard David Roddy, a legitimate point guard in Isaiah Stevens and some solid role players. Will it be enough?
➜ Overrated team: That Michigan wound up a No. 11 seed was probably fine. That the Wolverines got to bypass the First Four while Rutgers and Indiana (who both beat Michigan this year) didn’t was questionable. Strength of schedule is one thing. Being better than 17-14 against that schedule seems like it should have been important, too.
➜ Underrated team: The committee might have seeded this region correctly. A 27-win UAB team with a 2-1 record in Quad I games might have been in line for a seed line better than the No. 12 the Blazers got, but that’s only if you ignore the Quad IV loss at Marshall and a trio of Quad III defeats.
➜ Player you know: Kennedy Chandler turned out to be as advertised. The Tennessee freshman point guard, who is a projected first-round pick, is averaging 13.8 points, 4.6 assists and 3.2 rebounds on the season and shooting 37 percent from three-point range.
➜ Player you should know: Jordan “Jelly” Walker has the potential to be the breakout scoring star of the first round. The UAB guard averaged 33.5 points in the Blazers’ two Conference USA tournament games. His 40-point effort against Middle Tennessee last week nearly matched his 42-point outburst against the Raiders in early February.
Midwest Region
➜ Final Four favorite: The fact Kansas is probably the favorite might not actually bode well for the Jayhawks. Bill Self’s teams don’t always live up to typically lofty NCAA expectations. What could put Kansas over the top this season, though, is the fact Remy Martin might be back. The Arizona State transfer missed 10 games and then was a non-factor in five more before getting on track in the final two games of the Big 12 tournament.
➜ Dark horse: Southern Cal won 26 games this year, and although the Trojans’ 13-0 start was a little soft, that’s still a lot of wins in the regular season. Four double-digit scorers — guys that all do a little bit of everything led by big man Isaiah Mobley — might be the mix USC needs to put together a tournament run.
➜ Overrated team: Turns out LSU’s 12-0 start to the season was a bit of a farce. The Tigers’ best win in that stretch was on a neutral court against Wake Forest, who didn’t make the NCAA tournament. Then LSU went 10-10 against SEC opponents and saw its coach get fired. Doesn’t exactly scream No. 6 seed.
Underrated team: The Summit League is, you know, not great, but 21 consecutive wins for South Dakota State is still impressive. So is the fact the 13th-seeded Jackrabbits have a top 20 offense and are No. 1 in the country in effective field goal percentage.
➜ Player you know: Can you believe that Keegan Murray averaged just 7.2 points and shot 29.6 from three-point range last season at Iowa? Now the Hawkeyes’ sophomore is putting up 23.6 points per game and shooting 40.5 percent from three-point range while putting up a wild offensive rating (135.0), PER (38.2), win shares (8.5) and box plus/minus (15.9).
➜ Player you should know: South Dakota State guard Baylor Scheierman is not only averaging 16.2 points, 7.8 rebounds and 4.6 assists, but he’s shooting a ridiculous 47.3 percent from three-point range on five attempts per game.