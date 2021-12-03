Illinois will play at 4 p.m. Friday against West Virginia in the first round of the NCAA tournament with a potential matchup with the reigning national champion Kentucky looming Saturday.
Beat writer Scott Richey takes a look at what’s coming in Lexington, Ky., for the Illini:
Finding balance in experience
NCAA tournament experience isn’t necessarily in short supply for Illinois, but Friday’s first-round match will be, well, a first for several Illini. Megan Cooney, Kylie Bruder and Taylor Kuper all played during Illinois’ 2018 Final Four run, and a few more were on the court in 2019 when the Illini lost to Utah in the first round. Redshirt junior setter Diana Brown, who watched the Final Four run from the bench and started in 2019, has tried to give the tournament some perspective for her teammates who will experience it for the first time.
“The biggest thing is just to take it in because I have been on a team where you don’t get to experience that,” Brown said referencing the 2020 season where Illinois was left out of the pandemic-truncated NCAA tournament field. “As much as you can, have fun. Remember to do that. It’s a big deal to make the tournament. For some of our younger kids, it’s a privilege to feel pressure. Getting to the tournament and seeing the NCAA signs and everything, not everyone gets to see that. Remembering the little things that we get to be in the tournament and that we get to play, but also to bring it.”
Proving the doubters wrong
One of Illinois’ social media promos heading into the NCAA tournament was a video that opened with a series of flashing tweets. Tweets that were less than complimentary about some of the Illini’s results this fall. Illinois finished the regular season with a 20-11 record and in the top half of the Big Ten with key road victories against Purdue and Penn State. That the Illini still had some struggles against the top half of the conference — a 2-8 record against NCAA tournament teams Wisconsin, Nebraska, Ohio State, Purdue, Minnesota and Penn State — continued to fuel some doubters.
“I think that some people were doubting us early on in the season because of our last season and record from the spring season,” Cooney said. “I think some people were kind of going off of that even though each year is a new season, a new team and a new opportunity. We’ve grown so much. Yes, I think we’ve proven ourselves to be a good team thus far, but I think the real proving ourselves comes in the tournament. Facing these high-caliber teams throughout our season really prepares us for any team we’re matched up against in the postseason.”
Modified prep for tournament run
Chris Tamas is typically loathe to be moved off his “one day at a time, one match at a time” mantra. That’s been his style ever since taking the Illinois job in February 2017, and he hasn’t deviated from it all that much. The NCAA tournament — and the possibility for back-to-back matches on Friday and Saturday — means the Illini did spend part of their week preparing for a potential second-round matchup with Kentucky and its trio of conference award winners in SEC Player of the Year in senior outside hitter Alli Stumler, SEC Freshman of the Year in setter Emma Grove and SEC Libero of the Year in Eleanor Beavin.
“You’ve got to prepare for both, and sometimes you’ve got to prepare for three matches if we think the other one’s a contest,” Tamas said. “No offense to (Southeast Missouri State), but I think Kentucky is pretty good. We’ll prepare for Kentucky. We did (Monday), and then (Tuesday) we switched our focus to West Virginia. Most of the prep work goes toward them. A lot of it is having to play in the Big Ten, too. We’re prepared for it in where we do have to play back-to-backs and play Friday and Saturday.”