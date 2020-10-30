CHAMPAIGN — Luke Goode didn’t have a typical summer on the basketball court.
No one really did in any corner of the United States, with the COVID-19 pandemic raging on.
Goode’s, though, was maybe closer to normal than most. Nike canceled its EYBL season, but the Class of 2021 Illinois commit was still able to play with his Indy Heat team at local tournaments in Indianapolis and Fort Wayne, Ind. The 6-foot-6, four-star guard also got some open gym run with his high school team this summer and fall and spent this past weekend at the Wootten Top 100 camp in the Dallas area.
“With all this COVID stuff, it’s been hard to get in a rhythm of everything with no AAU, not being able to do that, and school ball being so limited,” Goode said. “We’re actually lucky in Indiana for a lot of things to be opened up. … Being able to play through a pandemic is definitely a blessing.”
The summer tournaments in Indianapolis and Fort Wayne allowed Goode to at least recoup some of the competition against high-level players he lost when the EYBL season was canceled. The Wootten Camp doubled down on that, with some of the top players in the country gathered together in Mansfield, Texas.
Goode had a chance to see some of his future Big Ten rivals in Texas.
Two-thirds of the future Michigan State backcourt — Jaden Akins and Pierre Brooks — were at the camp. So was future Michigan guard Kobe Bufkin.
“It was high level basketball,” Goode said. “It was just good to compete with guys — all these guys you’re supposed to be playing against during EYBL and competing against all summer.”
The opportunity to challenge himself at that level in Texas was a positive. And Goode said he felt like he held his own.
“You could see who really worked hard during the quarantine and who kind of sat inside and wasn’t able to do much,” Goode said. “The guys that kind of separated themselves was pretty evident. It was good to play against competition like that. I felt like I played really well. We played like eight games. I shot the ball well and moved the ball well. I felt very confident in my game this weekend.”
Goode’s confidence grew on the defensive end of the court, too. That’s a byproduct of another change to his typical fall. A two-year starter at quarterback for the Fort Wayne Homestead football team, Goode opted to not play as a senior and focus solely on basketball. That’s meant more time on the court and more time in the weight room.
“I’m 6-6 1/2 — 6-7 with shoes on I’ll say — and almost 200 pounds now,” Goode said. “I’ve gained weight and changed my body and been able to do that because I’m not playing football. … Playing football is obviously a dedication during the season. Practice every day and then games on the weekend.
“Not being able to train much for basketball was a negative aspect of playing football. Being able to get in the weight room and help my body grow, I felt a lot more confidence on defense than I used to have. Just being physical and rebounding. All the different aspects that come with getting stronger and getting more athletic, I think I’ve improved on.”
Not playing football this fall was a bit of an adjustment, but it was one Goode said he was prepared for given his decision to focus on basketball. That’s the sport he wanted to pursue further. The pandemic changed things, too.
“I knew I wouldn’t be able to go out there on a Friday night like usual,” Goode said. “One of the things I enjoyed most about football was the crowds and having big crowds here and all the fans in the stadium. Being able to play basketball as much as I am and work out as much as I am takes away the pain of not being able to run out on Friday nights.”
Homestead’s 2020-21 season opener is currently set for Nov. 24 — a home game against nearby Huntington North (Ind.). The Spartans’ time together this summer has helped as they try to bounce back from last year’s 16-9 record and sectional championship setback.
Goode got some offseason help, too, with Class of 2022 three-star guard Fletcher Loyer — the younger brother of Michigan State guard Foster Loyer — transferring in from Clarkston, Mich.
“I’m very, very confident with this group,” said Goode, who averaged 17.6 points, 7.2 rebounds and 3.1 assists in the 2019-20 season. “I’ve been able to work out with (Loyer) and become really good friends with him. He’s a great player, and we’ve got a great supporting cast around us at Homestead. Open gyms have been going well. Everybody’s coming together, and we’re just excited to compete.”