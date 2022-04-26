Nearing 500 wins, Hartleb still has 'passion ... desire'
Dan Hartleb was enjoying the view at Illinois Field and the progress of his program’s new practice facility on Monday morning. The 56-year-old Illini baseball coach is four wins away from career win No. 500, which he could achieve this weekend. Before Illinois hits the field again Wednesday night at Bradley, Sports Editor MATT DANIELS caught up with the veteran Illinois coach:
***
Your first win at Illinois was March 3, 2006, at South Florida. What do you remember about the 5-1 victory?
The opening weekend of the season, we didn’t win a game in a three-game series against Stetson. But after that first win at South Florida, I went out to dinner with my wife and her best friend. She lives down in the area. But from the actual game? I have zero recollection other than I was hopeful there’d be more on the way.
How will you celebrate win No. 500?
I don’t know. That’s one of those situations where it’s an honor because you’ve had the opportunity to stay in the game that long, but I just try to concentrate on each and every game. It’s kind of like I tell the players. Don’t look at winning a championship. You have to look at each game and each pitch, and if you do things properly, then the wins take care of themselves and championships take care of themselves.
So it’s more of a milestone for your wife Gina, your two children, Zak and Haley, and the rest of your family?
Last year when I passed Itch Jones for second-most wins all-time at Illinois, I came home from the game and Gina had some of our really close friends over that evening. The thing I remember most about passing Itch is the game was on TV and Zak is on the team. We got to take pictures with my family afterwards. Those things are what is special and having those moments with your family. You look at what they’ve given up for me to be in college athletics because it’s a lot of time away. The big thing, too, is you’ve had a bunch of players who have performed at a high level and it takes a lot of sacrifice and hard work and dedication to get there.
Who’s the better coach: You or Itch Jones?
Itch, no doubt. I’ll never get his total wins record (which is 1,242). He’s forgotten more baseball than most people know. He’s one of the all-time legends and one of the best people I’ve ever been around in my life. It’s an honor to be mentioned in the same breath as him. I wouldn’t be where I’m at without what I’ve learned from him.
Your daughter is a student at Indiana. Win No. 500 could come on Sunday in Bloomington, Ind. Who’s she rooting for this weekend?
There’s no doubt, it’s Illinois. We showed up last year to play over there. You weren’t allowed to have that many fans, and I think they gave me up to 10 spots. Haley invited her friends and roommates. But she told them the only way she would take them is if they wore Illinois gear. I told her she should have pride in her school and wear Indiana stuff around town when she’s home. But she should never, ever wear anything with Indiana baseball on it.
The new Susan and Clint Atkins practice facility is set to open later this year. How cool is that?
People might laugh at this, but it’s true. We would pull into the field and you have a chip and gravel lot. Then, when things went bad, they just put more gravel on it. The main entrance was a dumpster. Just now, even with construction, pulling into a permanent lot with a structure that’s dedicated to baseball is a huge step forward. I’m so thankful every day with what’s in front of us.
What’s next on the facility wish-list?
When I end up being done here, my goal has always been for the program to be in a position where it’s highly successful and be a ranked team year in and year out. It’s always been about facilities. The next thing on the wish list would be to blow up the dugouts, the stands and press box and put a true stadium in with chairback seats and suites. I truly believe if we could make some progress there, that you can turn it into a minor-league type atmosphere, where it’s about baseball, but it’s also a fun carnival, circus-like atmosphere. This community has done a great job of supporting us. I think we could create some revenue for the department. That would give us a little bit of a wow factor.
You’ve coached college baseball for 34 years. How much longer do you want to do it?
I still get upset when we don’t do things right or when something negative happens to our program. I think when I lose that, it’ll be time to step away. What is important to me is we have players that leave the program and they’re prepared for life. The winning takes care of itself. I still have that passion and desire to make sure we do things at a high level. But I’m not going to be one of those guys that’s trying to hang on at 70 years old. I think I’ll know when the answer is. One thing I told Gina is there were a couple things positive that came out of COVID. We got to spend time with Zak and Haley when we weren’t supposed to have that time together. I also told her I’m not ready to retire, but I’m not afraid of it. I have an unbelievable family. My wife is absolutely awesome. I’m looking forward to spending time with her and getting the chance to do some things we haven’t been able to do.