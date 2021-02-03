Bret Bielema's Illinois football players soon should know if they'll be opening their 2021 season in Dublin, Ireland, or within the confines of Memorial Stadium.
Nebraska athletic director Bill Moos said Wednesday that a decision on the Illini-Cornhuskers game's location should be made in the next seven-10 days, according to the Omaha World-Herald's Sam McKewon.
The COVID-19 pandemic makes traveling overseas an uncertainty for the teams, who originally were slated to compete in Champaign-Urbana on Nov. 13.
"There are concerns due to the virus," Moos said. "Typically, the majority of the tickets would have been sold by now and people are still very cautious."
Moos said Nebraska wants the game to remain in its Aug. 28 timeslot regardless of where it's played, as the Cornhuskers already have scheduled a nonconference contest with Southeast Louisiana on Nov. 13.
Bielema acknowledged the Nebraska game's unclear locale during his introductory press conference in December.
"I’ve got to tell you, when I first saw the game was in Ireland, I was like, ‘OK, this is going to be one heck of an opener,’” Bielema said. “And then I forgot that we were in COVID, so whether that happens or not is to be determined. But I’m very excited about that schedule coming at us in the fall.”