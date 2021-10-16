CHAMPAIGN — Another week, another top-10 opponent on the schedule.
Such is life for Big Ten volleyball teams. The most difficult stretch of Illinois’ season continues Saturday at No. 9 Nebraska. It will be the Illini’s fifth match against a top-10 team out of its last six after two weeks of alternating showdowns with No. 6 Purdue and No. 3 Wisconsin.
Illinois (12-6, 4-3 Big Ten) has competed against both the Big Ten’s and nation’s best this season. Even beat the Boilermakers on their home court two weeks ago.
That win in West Lafayette, Ind., instilled some hope in the Illini. They saw that this team could, in fact, hang with the top tier of the Big Ten, which, in turn, means being able to play with the best in the country.
The Illini also understand they’re not playing at the level just yet where they can turn competing into winning on a consistent basis.
The road victory at Purdue on Oct. 1 was followed by three straight losses — one to the Boilermakers on Oct. 6 in Champaign and two within a six-day span to Wisconsin, a Final Four team last season — before Wednesday night’s needed home sweep of Iowa at Huff Hall.
“There’s definitely more balls we can turn in our favor,” Illinois middle blocker Kyla Swanson said. “It’s not always a matter of, ‘This team is outdoing us in X, Y and Z.’ Sometimes we’re making our own errors on our side of the net. That’s comforting to know those are things we can control.”
What Illinois can’t control in Lincoln, Neb., this weekend is a Nebraska team on a heater. The Cornhuskers (13-3, 7-0) are alone in first place in the Big Ten and are the only league team without a conference loss yet. Nebraska, though, hasn’t faced quite as challenging of a schedule to open Big Ten play, but outside of needing a fourth set to top then-No. 13 Penn State last week, the Cornhuskers are crushed teams.
That’s particularly true in the last five matches after sixth-year middle blocker Lauren Stivrins returned after missing the first 11 matches of the year after offseason back surgery. Nebraska swept four of its five opponents and allowed 15 or fewer points in eight of 16 sets played.
Illinois coach Chris Tamas, who was part of the Nebraska staff that brought Stivrins to Lincoln, Neb., as the No. 9 recruit in the country out of Chaparral (Ariz.) in the Class of 2016, called her return this month “a big deal.”
“Not only from a playing standpoint, but I think she is their emotional leader,” Tamas continued. “She’s a team captain. Whenever you get a player like that back it’s going to change the dynamic, and they’ve been running the table since. It’s not an easy task as we all know, but we’ve also fared well against them in the last several years. We need to make sure we have the mentality that we need to go out there and take it.”
That mentality is one Tamas has been pushing in practice. The Illinois coach wants his team to impose its will on its opponents — something he said he’s seeing, but maybe just not consistently enough.
Doing so in every set against Nebraska might yield the Illini their first win at the Devaney Center since the 2018 season. Illinois has lost its last four matches against the Cornhuskers, starting with a back-breaking five-set defeat in the 2018 Final Four, but the two teams haven’t met in Lincoln since the Illini’s 3-1 win on Oct. 27, 2018.
A week after playing another prime time Saturday night match at Wisconsin in front of 7,540 fans, the Illini know they’ll face another imposing crowd. The Cornhuskers are averaging 8,161 fans at a venue that officially holds 7,907.
So making sure the Illini limit any runs Nebraska might go on in paramount if they want to fly back to Champaign with a Big Ten road win.
“Everyone is capable of everything we’re asking them to do,” Tamas said. “It’s just about how does that manifest itself in the game and how can we maybe stop some runs from the other side. … We’re in it at the beginning and then they have one run that kind of separates them. You just can’t have that separation in our conference.
“It’s about kind of mitigating some of those runs. Sometimes it’s easier said than done — there’s a team on the other side of the net that’s pretty good — but you’ve got to be able to just handle the ebbs and flows of the game.”