CHAMPAIGN — Josh Mollway had a tinge of fear surge through him as the clock ticked toward zero Friday evening.
“I was like, ‘The only thing that can go wrong ... is that there’s no countdown and then the horn doesn’t go off,’” Mollway said. “I was like, ‘I wonder if that’s going to happen?’ And then it kind of happened.”
Mollway perfectly timed his start to the 2023 Christie Clinic Illinois Race Weekend’s 5-kilometer run. There’s video evidence of it.
But the air horn that was supposed to accompany the start was ever so slightly delayed. Fitting, considering the event itself began about 13 minutes late while parked cars were towed out of the race route.
This lack of synchronization gave Mollway a hitch in his first few steps. He threw his hands up, questioning if he’d jumped the gun.
But the 2021 University of Illinois graduate ultimately kept running.
And he recorded the 5K’s quickest time since 2016, winning the race in 15 minutes, 44 seconds on a cool and comfortable evening that concluded at the 50-yard line inside Memorial Stadium.
The only faster winning times in event history were a 15:32 from Elmhurst’s Mike Ptack in 2011 and a 15:44 from St. Joseph’s John Thompson in 2016.
“It’s awesome. It’s fun,” said Mollway, who was running the 5K for the first time since 2019. “I was just hoping to run as well as I can, but mostly it’s a fun event to come down to once you’ve been away for a while.”
Mollway attended Illinois after graduating from Neuqua Valley High School in Naperville. He earned an advertising degree as an Illini and now lives in the Chicagoland area.
Mollway sported an “Illinois elite” running jersey, as did some others he started the race alongside.
Right next to Mollway in Corral A, directly under the “START” banner hanging above Oak Street, was 2022 5K winner Jeffrey Hesselbein.
Hesselbein wound up placing second this year.
“He’s been a teammate on the club,” Mollway said. “He’s been a friend for a while. We just kind of talked a little bit, what our rough goal was. We knew we were going to be running next to each other. It’s just good to have someone else to be there running with (you).”
Beyond the hiccup at the start line, Mollway said his race strategy played out smoothly.
“It was good,” he said. “Pacing was pretty spot-on, actually. If I set a pacing plan I usually just don’t follow it, so I know roughly what I want to do but I’m not trying to hit an exact time per mile.”
Mollway said he clocked right around 5:05 pace for each of the first two miles before trying to “do what I could” during the final mile-plus. The result marks a new road personal best for him covering a 5K. Mollway has participated in the Christie Clinic Illinois Race Weekend three times now on his former college campus, but this was his first as an Illinois graduate.
“It does (feel different), yeah,” Mollway said. “Definitely.”
That doesn’t mean Mollway quit running once he concluded schooling.
“I moved to longer distances,” he said. “Did a few marathons, half-marathons. Still like to do the 5K or 10K for fun. ... I did the Boston Marathon last year, too.”
Being accustomed to competing within all sorts of circumstances, Mollway shrugged off the unexpected delay at the 5K’s outset on Friday night as just another obstacle associated with the sport.
“That’s something you have to deal with sometimes in running and races,” Mollway said. “Tried not to let it bother me too much. Mostly I was just thirsty, so I wanted a couple sips of water if possible.”