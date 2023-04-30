CHAMPAIGN — Jane Bareikis attended her first Christie Clinic Illinois Race Weekend six years ago.
As a spectator. Not as a competitor.
Her husband, Arturs Bareikis, took part in the 2017 marathon, finishing in third place.
“I came to watch. I was never a runner. It was my first time ever to see a race,” said Jane Bareikis, a native of Kenya who met Arturs in that country. “I was so inspired. I was like, everybody runs. You don’t have to win. You can be number last and nothing happens. It was amazing.”
Amazing enough to convince her to toe the starting line moving forward?
“(Arturs) used to tell me, ‘You can be a runner,’” Jane Bareikis said. “I was like, ‘Never. I’m never going to run, ever in my life.’”
There’s a reason an old adage advises people to never say never.
Bareikis proved it Saturday, snagging the best women’s half-marathon time in the Christie Clinic Illinois Race Weekend by clocking 1 hour, 16 minutes, 13 seconds across Champaign-Urbana.
The 28-year-old bested her nearest competitor, 2019 women’s half-marathon winner and time record-holder Pasca Myers, by more than two minutes (1:18:37) on a comfortable and sun-filled morning. Bareikis’ time also rated 18th overall.
“I always want to come back. There’s something about this race in your heart,” Bareikis said. “I was like, ‘I want to come back, and I want to break the (winner’s) tape.’ That was the goal (Saturday), and I’m happy I did.”
Bareikis decided to dip her toe in the Race Weekend pool during the 2018 version. She ran the half-marathon and quickly displayed that her husband knew what he was talking about.
She recorded a time of 1:19:23, placing seventh among females and 34th overall.
“I’ve run New York’s half-marathon. I was supposed to do Boston this year, but I was not in good fitness,” said Bareikis, who lives in the Chicago suburb of Crestwood. “Mostly, I’m a marathoner. I like marathons more than half. I think that’s where my thing is.
“I ran last December in Valencia (Spain) in 2:30:04. So I’m hoping to get a faster time this year. Hopefully, maybe I’ll go to Berlin (Germany) or something.”
Bareikis’ husband also fared well on Saturday, turning in a half-marathon time of 1:17.48 to rank 22nd among men and 23rd overall. They were accompanied to C-U by their 7-year-old son.
“I started like 10 minutes a day, 20 (minutes). My husband is the one who inspired me to start running,” Jane Bareikis said. “Now I’m addicted to it. So I’ve joined the crazy people that I used to think were crazy.”
What is it about coming to east central Illinois in particular that makes Bareikis excited to run for more than an hour?
“The people are really nice throughout the course. ... The cheering is amazing,” she said. “And the organization, they’ve done such a good job. You’re not going to get lost. They have all the volunteers everywhere. It’s amazing compared to other races.”
Bareikis’ son played with a cell phone as his mother discussed her victory. He also shook his head when the question was posed to Mom if he’d become a runner someday.
“If he wants to. I’m not going to force him,” Bareikis said. “Because I never even thought of being a runner myself.”