CHAMPAIGN — No trip to Penn State for the third straight season.
A trip to Memorial Stadium in Bloomington, Ind., for the first time in nine years.
No trip to Wisconsin to face Bret Bielema's old school in the second game of the season.
Those are some of the notable changes that went into effect on Wednesday as the Big Ten announced revised football schedules for the 2022 season.
The changes don't affect the three nonconference games for the Illini, who will still host Wyoming on Aug. 27, Virginia on Sept. 10 and FCS program Chattanooga on Sept. 24 at Memorial Stadium in Champaign.
But the Big Ten opener is now at Indiana on Sept. 3 instead of at Camp Randall Stadium against Wisconsin. The Illini will play the Badgers in Madison, Wis., on Oct. 1 now. Illinois hasn't played Indiana on its home field since a 52-35 loss to the Hoosiers on Nov. 9, 2013.
And Illinois won't travel to play at Penn State's Beaver Stadium for the third straight season. The Illini were scheduled to play the Nittany Lions in University Park, Pa., on Oct. 15, but instead will host Minnesota that day.
The only Big Ten game that remained unchanged for Illinois with all of Wednesday's revisions was the Nov. 26 regular-season finale at Northwestern.
Here's a look at the revised 2022 schedule for the Illini, with times still to be determined:
Aug. 27, vs. Wyoming
Sept. 3, at Indiana
Sept. 10, vs. Virginia
Sept. 24, vs. Chattanooga
Oct. 1, at Wisconsin
Oct. 8, vs. Iowa
Oct. 15, vs. Minnesota
Oct. 29, at Nebraska
Nov. 5, vs. Michigan State
Nov. 12, vs. Purdue
Nov. 19, at Michigan
Nov. 26, at Northwestern