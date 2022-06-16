CHAMPAIGN — Brad Underwood spent his Tuesday evening in Winnetka as part of Illinois’ summer Tailgate Tour putting Illini coaches out among the fans statewide. But Underwood couldn’t keep from thinking about what was coming Wednesday morning at State Farm Center.
“I couldn’t wait to plan practice and plan shootaround,” Underwood said. “I’ve been working all spring on the changes we have to make, but I’m visual. I have to see it, so it’s exciting to get out here and see how guys are live and what that looks like.
“There’s a tremendous sense of excitement. This group, they’re very dedicated. They’ve been very, very committed to what we’ve done so far. … I’m fired up. It gives you a new buzz. I know it will be time to hang it up when I’m not excited.”
Illinois started its eight weeks of summer workouts Wednesday. The most stark realization? Very few familiar faces from a year ago at this time, and that didn’t include the newcomers who haven’t made it to campus yet.
Freshman Ty Rodgers will arrive this weekend after taking a couple days at home to follow up winning gold with Team USA at the FIBA U18 Americas Championship last week in Tijuana, Mexico. Baylor transfer Matthew Mayer is set for an early or mid-July arrival with some academic work to be completed. The Illini were also without RJ Melendez on Wednesday, with the sophomore guard back home in Puerto Rico for a family wedding.
But a not-quite-complete roster didn’t dampen Underwood’s enthusiasm for the summer workouts. That so much is new has created a different vibe in the gym.
“You play off their energy,” Underwood said about his mostly new — and mostly young — team. “You play off their excitement. Veterans have a tendency sometimes to be a little complacent because they know everything. Things aren’t boring for this group. It’s all new. It’s all fresh.
“Trent Frazier knew our playbook and knew everything I was going to say before I said it. That’s a really good thing, but this group brings a certain energy, and that’s been fun to be around.”
But this summer will be different from a year ago. The eight-hour weeks remain the same. How the Illinois coaches use their time on the court, however, will change. Last year’s team had five fifth-year players on the roster. This year’s team has one — Mayer — along with a majority of underclassmen.
“A lot more teaching going to happen this summer,” Underwood said. “It will be a little bit more of a slower pace because of the teaching. We know that we’ve got young guys who are going to help us, and we need to make sure that they are up to speed. The one thing about this freshman group is they work. I know that’s not going to be an issue. … A lot of teaching and attention to detail is really important. We’ll spend a good amount of time here early on the defensive end.”
The only issues for Illinois’ group of freshmen is getting Rodgers on campus and integrated into the workouts and getting Skyy Clark cleared 100 percent. Underwood said the Illini point guard, who is coming back from a torn ACL suffered last summer, wouldn’t participate in any live action — 1-on-1 through 5-on-5 — right away.
“He’s still recovering and getting really close,” Underwood said. “He’s gaining strength in that leg every day. He’ll be a little bit behind in terms of that, but the biggest thing for him is getting healthy.”
The prep work for a teaching-heavy, more deliberate summer started this spring. Underwood has repeatedly mentioned the benefit of getting back to a pre-pandemic workout schedule — as in actually having a spring to do so — and that Melendez and Luke Goode stayed on campus in May and Clark, Jayden Epps and Sencire Harris enrolled even earlier than normal last month also helped.
Most of that time in May was spent with strength and conditioning coach Adam Fletcher. He laid the groundwork to jump into summer workouts this week without missing a beat.
“That was one of the big keys with RJ and Luke staying,” Underwood said. “We know those guys are really good players. They’re ready to make that jump. They needed to do that physically in terms of getting stronger. It’s a big adjustment there. Then their leadership with three freshmen being here. … Just excited for this group. They’ve got a fresh energy and a willingness to work. That’s been fun to be a part of.”