ROSEMONT — The seven-year span between July 2023 and July 2030 will bring billions of dollars into the Big Ten. The conference announced its new media rights distribution agreements with CBS, FOX, NBC and NBCUniversal’s Peacock on Thursday, with multiple reports putting the financial outlay at between $7-8 billion for the seven-year deal with potential contract escalators that could raise the total to nearly $10 billion.
“The Big Ten is having a historic summer under Commissioner Kevin Warren’s leadership,” Illinois Chancellor Robert J. Jones said in an official statement. “We started with the addition of UCLA and USC, and now we are celebrating this new seven-year media rights agreement. The new contract will provide critical stability to our conference schools and athletic programs during the most dynamic period of change college athletics has ever experienced. This agreement is great news for Illinois Athletics, and it gives even more fans more ways to enjoy the most competitive and most exciting athletic conference in the nation.”
Saturdays next fall will be filled with Big Ten football with noon games on FOX, afternoons on CBS and in prime time on NBC. The addition of USC and UCLA for the 2024 football season will see Big Ten games played coast-to-coast and in the top three media markets in the country in New York, Los Angeles and Chicago.
“The Big Ten Conference media rights agreements are more than just dollars and deals,” Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren said in a statement. “They are a mechanism to provide stability and maximum exposure for our student-athletes, member institutions and partners during these uncertain times in collegiate athletics,” Big Ten Conference Commissioner Kevin Warren said. “We are very grateful to our world-class media partners for recognizing the strength of the Big Ten Conference brand and providing the incredible resources we need for our student-athletes to compete at the very highest levels, and to achieve their academic and athletics goals.”
The multi-faceted media agreement grants each partner specific rights for the duration of the seven-year contract. Big Ten Network will remain the home for Olympic sport competition throughout the year and also feature a full slate of football and basketball.
FOX’s renewed agreement with the conference maintains its rights to football and men’s basketball games with the opportunity to broadcast additional sports throughout the year. Last football season marked FOX’s Big Noon Saturday capturing the No. 1 time slot in college football for the first time.
New partner CBS will broadcast seven football games and regular season and postseason men’s basketball games in 2023. The semifinals and championship of the Big Ten men’s basketball tournament will remain on CBS — a tradition dating back 25 years — and the Big Ten women’s basketball tournament championship will air on CBS for the first time this coming season. Every football and basketball broadcast on CBS will also stream on Paramount Plus. Starting in 2024, CBS will televise up to 15 regular season Big Ten football games per season, including a Black Friday afternoon game.
NBC and NBCUniversal are also new media partners for the Big Ten. NBC will air 14-16 football games on “Big Ten Saturday Night,” and each game that airs on NBC will also stream on Peacock. The streaming service will also have exclusive Big Ten football and basketball games each season. Eight regular season football games and as many as 47 regular season men’s basketball games (32 conference and 15 nonconference) and 30 regular season women’s basketball games (20 conference and 10 nonconference) will appear on the streaming platform.
The trio of FOX, CBS and NBC will also split the seven Big Ten football championship games during the seven-year contract. FOX will air the games in 2023, 2025, 2027 and 2029, CBS gets 2024 and 2028 and NBC gets 2026.
“Today is a memorable day for the Big Ten Conference and Illinois Athletics,” Illinois athletic director Josh Whitman said in an official statement. “The Conference’s new media deal will further amplify the brand of our league through unprecedented partnerships with a collection of the most prominent, dynamic media companies in the world. By virtue of our new agreements, we will deliver unmatched visibility and opportunity to the University of Illinois, our Fighting Illini teams, and our student-athletes. We expect to reach new, more diverse audiences and continue to build and expand our Illini fan base.
“These agreements further solidify the position of the Big Ten as one of the most stable, progressive, respected conferences in the history of college sports; as a founding member, we are proud of the Conference’s longstanding values and its leadership position in the midst of such a unique, rapidly changing time in intercollegiate athletics. We are grateful to Commissioner Warren and our colleagues across the Conference who have worked so diligently to make these opportunities possible, and we look forward to a brighter future for Illinois Athletics thanks, in part, to these new partnerships.”