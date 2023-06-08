Big Ten expansion meant a change was coming in the football status quo. Extending the conference’s reach to the west coast meant the current format was untenable. Divisions were probably on their way out anyway, but adding UCLA and USC just meant pushing fast forward on the process.
The new model?
A “flex schedule” approach. It locks in up to three protected annual opponents — think the league’s more traditional rivalries — and then cycles through the rest of the conference teams over multiple seasons.
"Being able to see more opponents more frequently is important when you think about the integration (of UCLA and USC) and bringing everybody together," Big Ten commissioner Tony Petitti said about the new schedule that drops divisions. "You look at the quality of the matchups, and I think it’s remarkable what you’re going to see on Big Ten Saturdays going forward."
Illinois will hold on to a pair of current rivalries with games against Northwestern and Purdue protected. The Hat and Cannon survive.
Other protected rivalries include Iowa-Minnesota, Indiana-Purdue, Iowa-Nebraska, Iowa-Wisconsin, Maryland-Rutgers, Michigan-Michigan State, Minnesota-Wisconsin, UCLA-USC and, of course, Michigan-Ohio State.
Illinois’ 2024 schedule includes home games against Iowa, Maryland, Michigan and Purdue. The Illini will also play at Michigan State, Northwestern, Ohio State, Rutgers and USC. The 2025 schedule includes home games against Indiana, Minnesota, Northwestern, Ohio State and UCLA and road games at Nebraska, Penn State, Purdue and Wisconsin.
"Really exciting games in Champaign, and then you think about going on the road to California," former Illini turned Big Ten Network analyst Howard Griffith said. "Illinois has a huge contingent of alumni out there. They’ve got a chance to play in front of some of their fans out there and also recruit that area."
The Big Ten’s change in scheduling format is an attempt at competitive balance, working in home and away opportunities and dealing with the fact the conference now spans the width of the entire continental United States. Control and flexibility as the College Football Playoff evolves was also a factor in addition to trying to maximize the conference's TV inventory each season.
"I think it’s one of the most primary things we accomplished with this format; you want competitive balance," Petitti said. "You want to respect history and traditions the conference even as you’re expanding. And you want to connect fans. … I think our fans are really going to come to understand and like how powerful this format is.
Not everything will change with the new model, of course. The Big Ten, unlike the SEC, will continue to play nine conference games each fall.
The 2024 Big Ten schedule includes some interesting new matchups. Traditional league powers Michigan and Ohio State will play at USC and UCLA, respectively. The two-time reigning champion Wolverines will also host the Bruins, while the Trojans will get a trip to Happy Valley to play at Penn State.