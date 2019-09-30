CHAMPAIGN — Huff Hall has changed some in the decade since Vicki Brown was a two-time All-Big Ten honorable mention middle blocker at Illinois.
Wholesale renovations happened prior to the 2014 season with the installation of both new (and more) seating and a new volleyball-specific hardwood floor. The purchase of a removable Taraflex Sport Performance court was made ahead of the 2018 season. More All-Americans are on the north wall, and a new Final Four banner hangs in the south end in honor of last year’s 30-4 season and fourth national semifinal appearance for the program.
Some things, though, haven’t changed. That was emphatically clear Saturday night when Brown brought her Iowa team to Champaign.
“It’s still warm,” Brown said with a smile.
That’s only part of the advantage Huff Hall provides Illinois. One Brown knows all too well from her four seasons playing for Don Hardin and the Illini where she finished with 1,082 career kills and 332 career blocks.
It’s something Brown shared with the Hawkeyes ahead of Saturday’s match, which ended in a 25-21, 25-18, 25-22 sweep for the No. 20 Illini.
“It’s definitely not easy,” Brown said about playing at Illinois. “They definitely have a history of winning here at Huff. The community and the student section and the band, there’s a lot going on and a lot of support from different angles.
“As a head coach, (the players) understand that, ‘Hey, I know where your’e coming from. I played here before.’ That personal touch kind of helps a little bit.”
Saturday’s match was Brown’s second as the Hawkeyes’ full-time coach. Iowa eliminated her interim tag Thursday and agreed in principle on a five-year contract. Brown was named interim coach in May after now former coach Bond Shymansky was placed on administrative leave that month prior to his firing in June because of an NCAA rules violation.
“I always talk to the team that every part of your life will have some kind of adversity that presents itself,” Brown said. “It’s just about acknowledging any adversity and then working through it. Each moment had a point throughout the last four or five months of just reassurance that we were going to be a good team and the program would continue to move forward.
“A lot of that came from the support from the administration, but also from, I don’t want to say my girls, but my players. These young women are tougher than they look. I really appreciate just how they always maintained their grit mentality.”
Iowa is Brown’s second head coaching job. She led both the indoor and beach volleyball programs at San Francisco in 2016 before joining Shymansky’s coaching staff as associate head coach. That came after assistant coaching stops at UC Davis, Illinois State and Toledo.
That experience at San Francisco helped her when she took over the Iowa program this summer.
“I think the biggest component was what to do in the first 30 days,” Brown said. “Having that experience just really put things into a different perspective because sometimes it can feel overwhelming because there’s so many different parts of being a head coach. It really helped me establish the first 30 days and what that would look like.”
Illinois coach Chris Tamas got to know Brown in the coaching world when they were both assistants in California. They coached against each other in the Big West when Tamas was at Cal Poly when Brown was at UC Davis.
Leading another Big Ten program, though, creates a bit of a dilemma for Brown. She still wants Illinois to do well. Just not at the expense of her team. The Hawkeyes will get another crack at the Illini on Nov. 6 in Iowa City.
“For me, I love winning,” Brown said. “Okay? Let’s not get that wrong. I’m very competitive, and I’m sure the Illini fans know I don’t like losing. So I’m going to walk this off.
“I don’t want them to beat us for sure, but we always cheer for each other as a conference against other nonconference teams — especially in the NCAA tournament. It’s always nice to have someone you might cheer a little bit more for if they’re not playing against you.”