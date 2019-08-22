CHAMPAIGN — This season is one of change for Illinois women’s soccer.
At some point during the 2019 schedule, the Illini are expected to play their home matches on a new field, part of ongoing construction at Demirjian Park, the facility that will house both Illinois soccer and Illinois track and field in the not-too-distant future.
“It’s going to be an interesting season for the fans, and one of our promos is going to be a construction day,” Illinois coach Janet Rayfield said. “You might want to bring your hard hat and your lawn chair at times, but the thing we keep looking at is what it means for this program long-term. We’re going to go through some challenges this season while we build something that is really representative of this program and Illini athletics and the level of quality and excellence that is expected.”
Yet there’s some familiarity for Rayfield, entering her 17th season in charge of the program. Having eight returnees who started at least 12 games last season gives the Illini a veteran presence going into Thursday’s 7 p.m. season opener at home against Loyola Chicago. It’s also the first athletic event of the 2019-2020 school year for Illinois.
“We get to kick off the sports season,” Rayfield said with a laugh. “No pressure at all, right?”
The return of senior goalie Jaelyn Cunningham and senior defender Alicia Barker, two All-Big Ten second-team selections a year ago, should help ease some of that pressure for a program vying to reach its first NCAA tournament since 2013.
Barker started all 20 matches last season, finishing 18 of them, while Cunningham had a save percentage of .772 en route to six shutouts in 2018. Sophomore defender Ashley Cathro is also back after starting 19 matches last season.
“We feel pretty good about our defensive leadership,” Rayfield said.
Up top, the Illini will need to replace last year’s leading scorer in Katie Murray after she scored eight goals and registered four assists during her senior season at Illinois. But junior midfielder Hope Breslin (five goals, three assists), senior forward Kelly Maday (four goals, three assists) and sophomore forward Makena Silber (five goals) all bring proven contributions to the field this season.
“We have a high fitness standard and our senior class came back in and said, ‘Hey, we’re going to meet this as a class,’” Rayfield said. “All five seniors hit a standard they hadn’t hit before. They set the tone right there that we’re going to lead this team and we want to do things we haven’t done as a program in a while. I’m really excited about the leadership that this senior class has.”
After all, it’s their final chance to leave their mark at Illinois in hopes of getting the program back to prominence on the national stage. An 11-8-1 record in 2018 saw the Illini equal the number of wins combined by the 2017 and 2016 teams, but their season ended short of the NCAA tournament after a loss in the Big Ten tournament semifinals to Penn State last November.
“It was a good step for us, but 11 wins doesn’t mean anything unless you get to the postseason, in the reality of things,” Rayfield said. “What it means is this team is still hungry because there’s still something out there they want to be a part of. The next step for us is we do the best we can this season, and I really feel if we do the things we’re capable of and really play the way we can play ... we’ve got an opportunity to get back into the NCAA tournament and a place where this program expects to be on a regular basis.”
Before the Big Ten tournament starts this November, the Illini will likely have played a handful of matches on their new field at Demirjian Park. Rayfield said the goal is to have the field ready for the Big Ten opener against Northwestern on Sept. 20.
“Fortunately, we’ve got the game field we’ve been playing on before that’s in great shape,” Rayfield said about the venue that sits inside the current Illinois track. “They did a really good job of continuing to care for that while they constructed the new one. The sod’s been laid down on the new game field. It’s been in for about three weeks now. You want to give it a full six weeks before we start doing much on it. The gameplan right now is mid-September and hopefully play the Big Ten season on the new game field. It’s an exciting time.”
Especially after a summer where the United States women’s soccer team won the World Cup in France, where Rayfield was in July to witness the historic moment in person.
“The excitement about women’s soccer from the summer is really starting to catch hold,” Rayfield said, “and I certainly hope it does here in Champaign.”
When you can see the Illini in action
A look at Illinois women’s soccer 2019 schedule:
DATE, OPPONENT, TIME
Aug. 22 vs. Loyola Chicago 7 p.m.
Aug. 25 vs. Dayton 1 p.m.
Aug. 30 at Pepperdine 5 p.m.
Sept. 1 vs. San Francisco* 6 p.m.
Sept. 8 at Illinois State 6 p.m.
Sept. 12 at Butler 4 p.m.
Sept. 15 vs. Colorado College 1 p.m.
Sept. 20 vs. Northwestern 7 p.m.
Sept. 26 at Iowa 8 p.m.
Sept. 29 at Nebraska 1:05 p.m.
Oct. 3 vs. Indiana 7 p.m.
Oct. 6 at Maryland Noon
Oct. 11 vs. Michigan 7 p.m.
Oct. 13 vs. Michigan State 1 p.m.
Oct. 17 at Penn State 6 p.m.
Oct. 20 at Ohio State Noon
Oct. 24 vs. Wisconsin 8 p.m.
Oct. 27 vs. Minnesota 1 p.m.
*At Los Angeles