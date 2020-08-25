CHAMPAIGN — The team wasn’t quite the same.
Maddy Swisher found herself missing last season’s St. Thomas More girls’ tennis seniors as the Sabers, under the direction of first-year coach Scott Weakley, began their 2020 campaign Monday against Bloomington Central Catholic.
That wasn’t all that changed from one year to another for the sophomore and her cohorts.
Swisher found herself on a new home playing surface — within Spalding Park’s four-court setup instead of Atkins Tennis Center’s 12-court layout. And she realized she and her teammates were surrounded by a few extra supporters.
This is the life of an STM tennis athlete during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It’s a lot more fans than there was last year, so that’s really exciting,” said Swisher, the 2019 News-Gazette All-Area co-Player of the Year. “But it’s definitely different because at Atkins everyone was close together and it was louder.”
Nothing about Swisher’s new setting fazed her as the Sabers’ standout player eased to a 6-0, 6-0 No. 1 singles win versus BCC’s Maggie Ames, then paired with Ashley Mills to post a 7-6 (1), 6-2 No. 1 doubles triumph over Ames and Katherine Keller.
Both successes were part of a season-opening 4-3 win against the Illini Prairie Conference rival Saints.
“It’s a lot of fun to be able to play for a team,” Swisher said, “and just play with all my friends and have a good time.”
STM isn’t permitted inside its traditional home base, on the University of Illinois’ campus, because of the pandemic. But Weakley’s crew more than made do with its altered digs, which included a large grass space filled with socially-distanced rooters.
“There is some people out,” Weakley said. “I’ve been focused on the courts. I just looked out — there’s some good fans.”
The Sabers’ backers also got to see a singles victory from Audrey Horn (6-1, 7-5 at No. 3), as well as a doubles win from the duo of Horn and Nora Kelley (6-3, 3-6, 10-7 at No. 2).
“As long as I get to play the sport I love, it doesn’t completely matter to me (where we play),” Horn said. “I was really stressed about (whether we’d get to play) because this is what keeps me going during the fall.”
Monday’s competitors were sweating plenty, though that was because the temperature sat around 90 degrees at the outset of seven matches — four singles and three doubles.
“It’s still a fun time to play,” Swisher said. “COVID really hasn’t changed much for tennis, luckily.”
Weakley said his girls likely were thrilled to be doing something between the white lines other than practicing and scrimmaging with one another. Even if it meant needing to pay a little extra attention to IHSA pandemic safety rules regarding tennis ball usage, sanitation and protective masking.
“It’s really nice to be back,” Horn said. “I missed it a lot. ... They’re all like my sisters, and I’m super close with all of them.”