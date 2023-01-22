CHAMPAIGN — The forecast on Jan. 17 was similar to what Illinois softball might encounter early in Big Ten play.
But the cold and rain didn’t deter the Illini from practicing. Nor did it cause them to deal with a scheduling conflict with Illinois’ other teams inside the Irwin Indoor football facility.
The opening of the $6 million Rex and Alice A. Martin Softball Training Center in October has already paid dividends.
“I think it’s a game changer,” Illinois softball coach Tyra Perry said. “We were kind of moving all over the place and whenever the weather was turning bad, we’d get real nervous and anxious about it.”
Similarly to a neighboring new indoor facility used by the Illinois baseball team, the softball venue is equipped with a full infield, hitting and pitching cages and six screens that the team uses to break down film.
It’s proven particularly useful for a seasoned Illinois squad that enters the 2023 season with as much experience as Perry has had in her eight seasons in charge at Illinois.
“We’re already seeing just what it means,” Perry said. “They’re just calm, very confident, very process-oriented. And with their self-assuredness, they’re able to really reach back and help other people because they take care of themselves.”
Fifth-year seniors in infielders Kailee Powell and Avery Steiner and pitcher Sydney Sickels are expected to lead the team as it chases its second consecutive NCAA tournament appearance.
Steiner captured first-team Big Ten honors last season after leading the conference with 77 hits, while Powell and Sickels landed on the second team after tallying 50 hits and 198 strikeouts, respectively.
“I think there’s a sense of urgency as far as it’s my last year. I want to accomplish so many things with this team,” Sickels said. “But I also think I’m bringing a sense of calmness because I’ve been there, done that. So I think it’s really helping our fifth-year class spread it to younger people.”
Illinois’ offense has a bit of everything.
Powell and Steiner don’t offer much power — the former hit two home runs in 2022 and Steiner has yet to go yard in 521 at-bats at Illinois — but the duo trailed only Danielle Davis in on-base percentage among Illini who played in more than 50 games last season.
Davis is back as she aims to build upon a season in which she hit .311 and drove in 16 runs. Power potential returns as well; Delaney Rummell led last season’s team with 10 home runs and Kelly Ryono went deep five times.
“I think offensively we’re really, really going to explode,” Steiner said. “I think a lot of things are clicking. It’s going to be instead of maybe one person at a time, I think it’s really going to be a lot of us at once, which I’m really excited to see.”
The pitching staff enters the season with six arms available after throwing five pitchers in each of the last three seasons.
Sickels trailed only fellow returner Tori McQueen’s 13 wins with 12 triumphs in 2022, which included a no-hitter and a team-record 16 strikeouts against Western Illinois on Feb. 19.
Morgan Scivally and Lauren Wiles are also back; Wiles started 16 of her 28 appearances as a freshman in 2022 and won eight games with a 2.72 ERA, while Scivally made three relief appearances.
“We can throw three or four (pitchers) in a game or one person takes the game, you never know what it’s going to be,” Sickels said. “There’s so many different combinations and everybody’s got their own stuff that they’re good at.”
Addy Jarvis is back in the fold after missing the 2022 season due to injury, joining freshman Juliana Hooker to round out the team’s staff.
“We call it baseball style,” Perry said. “We have the riseballer, the dropballer, the flamethrower ... whatever we’re facing, we have some sort of answer for it and we’re going to pitch by committee. We’re going to have a lot of people doing a lot of different things.”
The start of the Illini’s schedule offers a number of tests against intriguing nonconference opposition. Four teams at the season-opening NFCA Leadoff Classic in Clearwater, Fla., on Feb. 10-12 made the NCAA tournament in 2022: Tennessee, Fordham, Texas and Auburn.
The other, Southern, is coached by Perry’s sister, Brittney Williams.
“We’ve been talking trash all through the Christmas break,” Perry said. “She and I are texting each other, talking things over. Apparently my mom, they’re all in Baton Rouge, walked up to my sister’s practice wearing an Illini shirt and got some trash talk to her. So we’re excited about that one.”
Other warm-weather destinations the Illini will visit are Atlanta, Houston, Columbia, S.C., and Tampa, Fla., before returning to the Midwest to face Missouri in a Braggin’ Rights doubleheader on March 14 in Columbia, Mo.
The home opener at Eichelberger Field in Urbana is set for March 15 against Valparaiso, with first pitch set for 1 p.m.
After a long offseason of scrimmages, Clearwater can’t come soon enough.
“We’ve been scrimmaging and you get tired of scrimmaging each other,” Perry said. “You want to kind of put the car on the road and see how fast you can go.”
It’s mostly business, but the Illini still find time for fun during the early portion of the season. Team yoga sessions on the beach, visits to local elementary schools and community service events are often incorporated into their trips.
“It’s so much fun,” Sickels said. “Obviously we’re going to play softball, but just having that team time, with no distractions, we make so many memories on the road along with playing.”
Not that the being in the chillier confines of Champaign-Urbana bothers the team much.
It might be especially surprising to learn that redshirt freshman utility player Yazzy Avila embraces the weather, given that the El Paso, Texas, native transferred from New Mexico State this season.
“The only time I’d ever seen snow was on the ‘Polar Express’ and ‘Home Alone’ but I got here and there was snow,” Avila said. “It’s crazy. Every time I get a chance or any time there’s any snow anywhere I get it and I chuck the snow on my brother.”
Avila, whose brother Omar is a manager on the team, played in 15 games for the Aggies in 2022, tallying six multi-hit games before a season-ending injury. Her outsized personality is impossible to miss.
“As soon as I visited, I saw a couple of cows and I was like, ‘I definitely want to go cow tipping,’” Avila said. “And also just because of the culture and (how it just feels like family), when I came and visited (Perry) just preached so much about family and how much we’re all together.”
Illinois’ Big Ten schedule doesn’t get much easier. The Illini were one of seven teams from the conference to qualify for the NCAA tournament last season, joining Michigan, Minnesota, Nebraska, Northwestern, Ohio State and Wisconsin. Minnesota and Nebraska are absent from Illinois’ schedule this spring, but it will face the other four teams in successive fashion from March 31 through April 16.
“The Big Ten is going to be tough as usual,” Perry said. “Northwestern was a (College World Series) participant last year. They have a lot of their heavy hitters back. Michigan is in a transition with the change of coaches, but Michigan is always tough. We’re excited about taking them on this year.”
And they’re excited Eichelberger Field hosts the Big Ten tournament for the first time, with the 12-team tournament happening May 10-13.
“This team is special,” Perry said. “We want to see the stands packed all year, but we especially want to see the stands packed in May.”