CHAMPAIGN — Never forgetting where one comes from is a hallmark of college football coaching decisions. The past always leads to the present in some fashion.
It’s true of Bret Bielema, the new Illinois football coach who spent most of his youth in Prophetstown.
It’s also true of Bielema’s first defensive coordinator with the Illini, Ryan Walters, whose hire was made official Thursday.
Walters, now 34, arrived at the University of Colorado in 2004 as a quarterback. And the son of former Buffaloes quarterback Marc Walters.
But Ryan Walters saw Joel Klatt had a firm hold on the position. So Walters asked coach Gary Barnett if he could transition to a new role.
“I was looking at the roster, and I was like, ‘I can sit and wait my turn,’ or I’m looking at the safety room and I think, ‘I’m just as or more athletic than some of those guys,’” Walter said Friday. “I held my own and did a little bit more, so I was able to stay and play for four years and started for three of them. Wouldn’t be here today if I didn’t make that move, so I’m glad I did.”
Another life-changing moment happened at the back end of Walters’ college playing days. Walters formed a friendship with Colorado graduate Estes Banks, who briefly played in the NFL during the late 1960s.
“We used to have lunch every Thursday my senior year. So when football was over, he was like … ‘Let’s figure out what you want to do with the rest of your career,’” Walters said. “We were mapping out some career paths, and he was like, ‘You can join the military, or you can go trade stocks in the stock market, or you can coach football.’
“I’m not great with numbers, and I didn’t feel like going to war. So I talked to Dan Hawkins, who was our head coach, and he was very emphatic that he thought I would do well in this profession.”
Hawkins has proven correct, with Walters already owning a 12-year presence on numerous college coaching staffs. That number will climb to 13 when Illinois is scheduled to open its 2021 slate on Aug. 28 against Nebraska in Dublin.
Walters takes over defensive playcalling duties from Lovie Smith, who was fired as the Illini’s coach last month. Walters spent the last six seasons at Missouri, serving as co-defensive coordinator in 2016 and 2017 before taking on solo defensive coordinator duties between 2018 and 2020.
“It was the chance to get somewhere and continue to grow as a defensive mind,” said Walters, who also has previous coaching stops at Colorado, Arizona, Oklahoma, North Texas and Memphis. “I’ve always thought that Illinois is a place where you can win with the right infrastructure, the right leadership, and I think Coach Bielema is definitely that.”
Walters joins an Illini coaching staff that includes offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach Tony Petersen, running backs coach Cory Patterson and offensive line coach Bart Miller.
The first name on that list is most important for understanding how Walters connected with Bielema in the first place. Petersen was an offensive analyst at Missouri during the 2019 season.
“I always respected his viewpoint on ball and his football IQ and what he’s done in his career,” Walter said. “And so I got a phone call from Tony to see if I’d be interested, and I said, ‘Absolutely.’”
The Missouri defense peaked with Walters as its coordinator in 2019, when the Tigers rated 14th nationally in total defense (312 yards allowed per game), 17th in scoring defense (19.4 points per game) and eighth in pass defense (179.3 yards per game).
He’ll seek to improve an Illinois defense that allowed 34.9 points (13th in the Big Ten), 237.1 passing yards (eighth in the Big Ten) and 230.1 rushing yards (last in the Big Ten) in 2020.
“I’m a believer in making quarterbacks throw in tight windows,” Walters said. “I like to close the middle of the field, and I like to confuse and harass the quarterback. Those are aspects of defensive football that I believe in.”
Walters also has cast a wide recruiting net in his coaching career, spending time in St. Louis, Texas, Florida, Colorado and Arizona. He expressed excitement about the Illini’s recruiting possibilities in St. Louis, Chicago and Indianapolis.
Before arriving in Champaign-Urbana, Walters admittedly wasn’t all that familiar with Illinois football. He did receive an abbreviated crash course when planning for Missouri’s appearance in the 2020 Music City Bowl against Iowa before that game was scrapped amid COVID-19 concerns.
“In particular, the Iowa-Illinois (game) ... I didn’t see a lot of disparity between the two in terms of roster talent,” Walters said. “I feel like we can do something here that hasn’t been done in a long time.”
Walters’ first step is getting to know his returning Illinois players, along with trying to convince a few seniors to return for the 2021 season.
Defensive linemen Roderick Perry II and Isaiah Gay and safety Tony Adams are the key upperclassmen who still haven’t announced whether they’ll utilize an extra year of eligibility offered by the NCAA in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“There’s a couple seniors I need to get on the phone with to make sure they come back,” Walters said. “I wouldn’t be here if I didn’t think we could build something special, and that’s why I’m here and that’s what I’m going to work my tail off to go do.”