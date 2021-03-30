SICKLERVILLE, N.J. — Donovan Leary possesses a strong throwing arm, according to his football coach at Timber Creek Regional High School in southern New Jersey.
Brian Knight believes the junior quarterback’s right arm is more potent than that of Gus Ornstein, a teammate of Knight’s at Rowan (N.J.) University. Ornstein played in college at Notre Dame and Michigan State, as well as in NFL Europe and the Canadian Football League.
Maybe that doesn’t impress fans of Illinois football. After all, Ornstein isn’t exactly a household name.
In that case, Knight has another Leary tidbit to share after his quarterback became the second Class of 2022 recruit to verbally commit to Illinois on Monday afternoon. Something he said he’s only heard of the legendary Brett Favre accomplishing.
“He’s able to sling the ball all over the yard. ... It’s accurate, but it’s a Nolan Ryan fastball coming at you,” Knight said. “We did a 7-on-7 this year where we had to send a kid to the hospital because (Leary) split the kid’s two fingers open with a pass. Went right through the kid’s gloves. I’ve never seen anything like that. And that was an intermediate route, too.”
The 6-foot-3, 215-pound Leary chose Bret Bielema’s Illini over 12 other offers, including ones from Maryland and Rutgers. Leary is listed as a pro-style quarterback with a three-star ranking on both Rivals and 247sports.
“After long conversations with my family and coaches .... I have decided to commit to THE UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS #famILLy22,” Leary wrote on Twitter in announcing his decision.
Leary joins Wisconsin offensive guard Joey Okla as the two Class of 2022 recruits who have joined the Illini, with Okla doing so on Feb. 5.
Knight was Timber Creek’s first-year coach during last fall’s pandemic-abbreviated season in which Leary threw for 1,122 yards, six touchdowns and eight interceptions. In his sophomore season in 2019, Leary threw for 2,746 yards, 26 touchdowns and only four interceptions.
“It was definitely a season where I saw Donovan grow,” said Knight, who added that Leary has received varsity quarterback reps in each of his first three high school seasons. “Toward the end of the season, we kind of let him call his own number at times and trust in what he was seeing and feeling. To be honest with you, he was rarely wrong when we gave him the keys to the car.”
Knight said Illinois receivers coach George McDonald forged the initial connection between Leary and the Illini. McDonald spent the previous seven years at North Carolina State and during the 2020 season coordinated a Wolfpack passing game that included Leary’s older brother, redshirt sophomore quarterback Devin Leary.
Bielema then reached out to Knight ahead of a Zoom call involving Donovan Leary and his family, Knight and members of Illinois’ staff.
“They had us on a very well put together Zoom recruiting meeting,” Knight said. “What that quarterbacks room will look like when he gets there is a certain part of getting Donovan to open his eyes to Illinois. ... They have Donovan’s best interests (at heart), first and foremost, and you could tell it wasn’t just the recruiting nonsense.”
With the Illini, Leary will join a quarterback room that is projected to include Isaiah Williams, Matt Robinson, Coran Taylor, Deuce Spann, Josh Beetham and Samari Collier for the 2022 season.
Knight said he wouldn’t classify Leary as a dual-threat quarterback, but added that Leary carries “sneaky” athleticism that allows him to escape the pocket and take hits within it to complete throws. And it’s those throws, Knight said, that should have Illinois fans fired up to see Leary in orange and blue attire.
“People at Illinois are going to be excited, or they should be excited, to get a quarterback of his caliber,” Knight said. “The kid can make every throw. He has one of the strongest arms I’ve seen in South Jersey.”