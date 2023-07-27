Bielema scrum
Illinois football coach Bret Bielema takes questions from a scrum of media members on Wednesday at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. Bielema and three of his players made the rounds at the first of two Big Ten media days.

 Scott Beatty/WDWS

