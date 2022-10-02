CHAMPAIGN — Jeana Kempe’s road to Champaign wound through several stops.
She’s used to being on the go — her father was in the military — and dove at the chance to plant roots in Champaign when she was tapped to lead the Illinois swimming and diving program in late April.
“I’ve been gone a long time, so it’s great to be back in Illinois,” Kempe told The News-Gazette this week. “It’s great to be back in the Midwest. It never truly leaves you, and you don’t realize it until you get back here that you’re like, ‘OK, I’m home again.’”
It’s a homecoming of sorts for Kempe, who was born in Washington D.C., and also lived in Alabama and Colorado growing up. She spent the majority of her childhood, however, in Lebanon, Ill., just east of St. Louis.
In southern Illinois, she became an accomplished swimmer, capturing six IHSA state championships at Belleville Althoff across the 100-yard breaststroke and 200 individual medley.
State swimmer of the year honors followed, as did junior national championships and Olympic trials qualifications in 2000 and 2004 before a college career swimming at UCLA ensued.
“I was really fortunate,” Kempe said. “I had a great career. I was that athlete always giving 100 percent and would love the hard work. I loved to work hard. That was kind of it.”
The late John Wooden was a common presence on UCLA’s campus before Kempe graduated in 2007. Kempe didn’t take her opportunities to learn from the 10-time NCAA men’s basketball national champion for granted.
“I’m a big believer in enthusiasm, and you’ve got to love what you do,” Kempe said. “There’s no substitute for the work. You’ve got to do the work. And that’s all based off of his pyramid of success and how he built that program there.
“I would say I probably take that (as) the biggest lesson, that everything’s in the details.”
Kempe’s previous coaching roles — all as an assistant — have been in warmer climates. Winter weather, she jokes, will be one of the biggest adjustments as she settles back into life in the Midwest. Northern Arizona was her first stop before taking jobs in the SEC at LSU, Auburn and South Carolina, her most recent destination where she coached alongside Kyle Patnode.
Patnode, an Oak Park native and Iowa graduate, was among Kempe’s first hires at Illinois. His Chicago-area roots are expected to prove useful from a recruiting standpoint and his background in strength and conditioning has connected with the roster.
“It’s surreal, still, I think that’s the best way that I can put it,” Patnode said. “It’s been a long time coming. For me, it’s been a dream come true of sorts and something that I’m really proud to say that I do. To work with these women makes me proud every day.”
When Kempe was an assistant coach, she could count on swimmers to look to her if they had a problem or needed help understanding a new concept. That dynamic has changed a bit with her now leading the program.
It’s been a smooth transition so far, in no small part due to Patnode and new diving coach Tricia Grant.
“I will say it hasn’t been as bad as people have told me.,” Kempe said. “They’re like, ‘Oh, it’s gonna be overwhelming.’ It hasn’t been that.”
Grant, who arrives at Illinois after spending five seasons at Bowling Green State, inherits a diving unit that features senior Erin Young and junior Allison Landis, who tallied one first-place finish apiece last season.
Juniors Brooke and Taylor Michael are expected to take steps forward as well.
“I think everyone really loves our new coaches,” Brooke Michael said. “They’ve just really set a great environment for us. It’s way more positive than before, and you can really tell the difference they’ve made. We’re all getting a lot better.”
Since Kempe took the reins in April, the team has gelled nicely with retreats and plenty of team bonding exercises. It stands to reason that a roster with 21 upperclassmen — 11 juniors and 10 seniors — has some chemistry heading into a season that starts Oct. 8 with a home meet against Indiana State.
“We had a team retreat this year, and the atmosphere is much more positive,” senior Divya Kale said. “We’re ready to attack this year. We’re gearing up for something big.”
Kempe inherits a program that hasn’t claimed more than five wins in a season since 2018 and placed 11th at the Big Ten Championships last season.
The staff isn’t shying away from that lack of success as it looks to turn the corner in the first season of a new era.
“We’ve come last in (the Big Ten) for the last few years and I think Jeana and Kyle both know that,” Kale said. “They’re both willing to push us and hold us accountable to where we should be and where we need to be.”