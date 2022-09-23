CHAMPAIGN — Petros Kyprianou doesn’t like to waste time.
Or mince words.
The straight shooter and newest director of Illinois’ track and field and cross-country programs has lofty goals for the program on the heels of a six-season run of success in the same capacity at Georgia.
“We might not be a sexy destination yet, but neither was Georgia when we got there in 2008, as an assistant coach,” Kyprianou said. “I’m not saying we’re going to win a national title in six, seven or eight years, but that’s the goal. I’m not going to lie to you. I did not come here to be the JV of the Big Ten or the NCAA.”
Kyprianou, 44, was born in Cyprus as the oldest son among six siblings. Money was tight for the family — his father taught math for four decades and his mother oversaw a busy household — but Kyprianou was never left wanting for much.
Especially the chance to be active, which came easily with so much around him.
“We were outside playing all the time,” Kyprianou said. “Sports was life. There was no internet, really. I didn’t even know what the internet was until I graduated high school, and (I saw my first computer in 1997) when I was a freshman in college. But everything, all the assignments, everything was handwritten and all that. Very simple life.”
Kyprianou did it all at a young age, playing soccer, volleyball and basketball and tossing the javelin.
He fulfilled two years of mandatory military service as a marksman in the Greek military before arriving at college in Thessaloniki, Greece, where he began his coaching career and earned a degree in sports science and physical education.
“I wasn’t anything great,” Kyprianou said of his time as an athlete. “I was one of those guys that had these perfect techniques, but no horsepower. (It) kind of helped me as a coach because I got the chance to learn from the best.”
One of the best was Dusan Mitosevic, who became one of Kyprianou’s earliest mentors and would become his father-in-law in 2004. The duo met when Kyprianou’s coaching career took hold as a soccer strength coach.
Mitosevic was an accomplished striker during his playing career from 1967-84 and managed 16 teams from 1986-2014. He left an impression on Kyprianou because of his attention to detail. After each practice, he would write five or six pages of notes detailing what players did (and didn’t) do, paying close attention to their body language and attitude.
“Picture a 6-foot-6, never smiling, Yugoslavian man that grew up dirt poor, working in the mines when he was 12 years old, I mean, hardcore to the bone,” Kyprianou said. “But the biggest, open-hearted, kind, caring, I don’t even know what else to say. … He’s a guy that when he takes you in, you’re his guy. He was really based on trust and respect, which equals loyalty. And that’s how I’m functioning everything around here.”
When Mitosevic passed away in early 2018, droves of former players turned out to pay respect.
“I’ve never seen so many young folks, like young professionals that came out and were crying because he gave them a chance,” Kyprianou said. “I observed those things very closely and even when I came (to the United States), he was always mentoring me, and we would talk once a week. ... He was a great influence in my professional life.”
When Kyprianou came to the United States, an interest in biomechanics further advanced his development as a coach. His first stop was at Nebraska-Omaha, where he learned from Nick Stergiou, founding chair of the school’s department of biomechanics.
He served as an assistant coach for the Mavericks in the 2004-05 season before moving on to a similar role at Boise State for the next three seasons. He became an assistant coach at Georgia in 2008 before being promoted to head coach in 2015.
The Bulldogs enjoyed a successful run before Kyprianou stepped away in 2021, earning an NCAA women’s team indoor championship and an NCAA men’s team outdoor title in 2018. Georgia placed in the NCAA’s top four 12 times.
That success won’t come instantly at Illinois, but it’s absolutely Kyprianou’s top priority.
“Coming from a cutthroat system, I’m expecting a cutthroat system,” Kyprianou said. “I don’t want to hold hands and sing Kumbaya, you know. That’s just not the way it is. I’m expecting that if I don’t get it done, I’m expecting to get fired. I’m not going to sit there and complain and blame the world. … I think we have everything we need to get going.”
Kyprianou has assembled a skilled staff that features coaches who will specialize in certain events.
Former Akron head coach Dennis Mitchell, who planned to retire before accepting an offer to join the staff, will coach the Illini’s pole vaulters.
“I love the fact that I can take all that energy I had, and just put it into one event,” Mitchell said. “The school is unbelievable. I love its history. I love its academia, just every part of it. I think it’s a great school, and I feel like it’s a place where we can really do some things that are just outrageous.”
Also on the staff is Sarah Haveman, the cross-country head coach and lone carryover from former director Mike Turk’s staff.
Assistants Javonie Small (sprints, hurdles and relays), J.C. Lambert (throws) and Sarah Glidden (jumps) will be a big part of Kyprianou’s unique staff as well.
“I like to do things very differently,” Kyprianou said. “I’m going to do (a similar model to the one I used at) Georgia, and I think it’s going to work here. We went really heavy in the field events … because it’s very difficult, and not a lot of coaches can really get it done in those events.”
It’s a model that has proven to be a lot of fun for Mitchell, who Kyprianou initially leaned into an existing relationship with to ask for staff recommendations before making an offer.
“I went from 100-120 athletes, worrying about them and every aspect of the program and all the things going on, which was great and I put my heart and soul into that 24/7, and now I just get to focus on a few athletes, one event, and really give them the attention they need, and really make that event something great,” Mitchell said.
Time will ultimately tell which direction the program heads in. The Illini men’s track and field program hasn’t notched consecutive Top-10 NCAA outdoor finishes since 1987-88, and the women’s program hasn’t done it since 1995-96.
Kyprianou believes the Illini have enough to change that narrative. And what they don’t have, he can find.
“Recruiting is the name of the game right now,” Kyprianou said. “We have to do the best we can with what we have. We have some amazing student-athletes, but we’re not at the level we want to be. It’s my job to develop what we have, and recruit what we don’t have.”