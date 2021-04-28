Champaign, IL (61820)

Today

Showers and thundershowers likely. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 71F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Cloudy with periods of rain. Low 53F. SSE winds shifting to NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near an inch.