PRINCETON, N.J. — Illinois football's Class of 2022 is filled with players on the offensive side of the ball. A quarterback, a receiver and three offensive linemen, to be exact.
Add a tight end to that list as of Wednesday afternoon.
That's when Princeton (N.J.) tight end Owen Anderson gave his verbal commitment to Bret Bielema's program via social media.
"First off I'd like to thank my Family, Friends, Coaches and Teammates for supporting me," Anderson wrote on Twitter. "I'd also like to thank all of the schools and coaches who have recruited me. With that being said I'd like to announce my commitment to the University of Illinois!! #famILLy22."
Anderson currently attends The Hun School in New Jersey as a postgraduate and reclassified from the Class of 2021 to 2022 when deciding to attend that school. He previously attended Montgomery High in Skillman, N.J.
A three-star athlete by Rivals and 247sports, the 6-foot-4, 235-pound Anderson previously was committed to Division III Monmouth College. He decommitted from the Fighting Scots last month, according to his Rivals page. That page also lists offers from Bucknell, Buffalo, Georgia Tech, Lehigh, Liberty, Long Island, Marshall, Massachusetts, Michigan State, Morehead State and Navy.
Anderson joins Oklahoma offensive guard Joey Okla, New Jersey quarterback Donovan Leary, Indiana offensive tackle Hunter Whitenack, Rochester receiver Hank Beatty and Iroquois West offensive guard Clayton Leonard in committing to Illinois from the Class of 2022. Leary's hometown of Sicklerville is about 60 miles away from The Hun School.