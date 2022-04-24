CHAMPAIGN — Illinois men’s basketball has hit an end of an era.
The group that dragged the Illini from the Big Ten basement to a conference championship ran its course in Champaign. Trent Frazier and Da’Monte Williams were there every step of the way the last five seasons, and the players that elevated Illinois into national prominence have now both played their last game in orange and blue.
Ayo Dosunmu was first and went from first team All-American to starting 40 games for the Chicago Bulls as a rookie this season. Kofi Cockburn claimed first team All-American honors in Dosunmu’s absence during the 2021-22 season and called it an Illini career. What’s next for him on the court is to be determined.
What’s next for Illinois is a nearly complete overhaul ahead of the 2022-23 season. Just six scholarship players will return that were on the roster for the 2022 shared Big Ten title, and only Coleman Hawkins from that group could be considered a rotation regular.
What Illinois will be next season is still unclear. Mostly because who will join the four incoming freshmen and fill the three open scholarships remains a giant question mark. But the brand of basketball will be different. Of that, there’s no question, given how much changed to capitalize on Cockburn’s presence the past three seasons.
Offensively? Think pace and space — and much more of it. It’s what Illinois coach Brad Underwood would probably call his ideal scheme, but one he put on the back burner with a 7-foot, 285-pound center in Cockburn who was the only player in the country to average at least 20 points and 10 rebounds last season.
“I think we’ll get back to playing a little faster,” Underwood said. “Obviously, we’re excited about this freshman group and what they bring from that standpoint. The game will open up. I expect us to open the floor up a little more without Kofi.”
More room to operate in the middle of the court creates a shift in what the Illinois guards can — and will have to — do in order to generate offense. The 2021-22 offense grew stagnant for stretches when shots weren’t falling around Cockburn post-ups. An open paint essentially begs for guards to drive through it.
“You’re looking for downhill guys who can get in the paint and attack the rim,” Underwood said. RJ Melendez showed an ability to do that as a freshman, and the incoming crop of freshmen — Skyy Clark, Jayden Epps, Sencire Harris and Ty Rodgers — have all displayed the capability, too, during their high school and AAU careers.
“One of the things I’m trying very hard to impose on our guys this spring is getting to the free-throw line more,” Underwood continued. “That’s by attacking. We were not a good layup-making team this year. That’s something we struggled with in transition. That will be a major emphasis.
“We’ve got guys who can bounce it, and instead of post entering and getting the ball in the paint through that, we’re going to have to drive it. It’s still important to get the ball in the paint, and we’ll have to do that a little differently than we have in the past.”
How Illinois schemes defensively around opposing teams will change, too. Underwood might not revert back to his aggressive, extreme ball pressure at all costs philosophy he brought with him from Stephen F. Austin and Oklahoma State, but a more versatile roster creates the opportunity to be more flexible at that end of the court.
“As we grow without Kofi and having him there, I think there’s got to be a shift of what we do defensively,” Underwood said. “I think we can be elite defensively. Dain (Dainja) is a guy that can really move his feet. That will allow us to do multiple things in ball-screen coverages. You start looking at guys with length — Coleman, RJ, Ty, Sencire, Luke (Goode) — multiple guys that have different positions.
“Maybe it allows us to switch more. Maybe it allows us to pick up full court more. We’ll see how that all plays out when we get the whole group together. I love guys who do something a little bit different on the offensive end, but all have length and size to do some things that can cause problems on the defensive side.”
While there’s some idea of what Illinois could be in 2022-23, the question of who might still join the team lingers. Jacob Grandison and Austin Hutcherson have eligibility remaining and could return for a sixth year. The Illini coaching staff has also been active in the portal, and with three open scholarships could add veterans at point guard, as a shooter on the wing and in another frontcourt piece.
Cockburn’s decision this week to enter the 2022 NBA draft, hire an agent and bring his college career to a close now allows Illinois to pursue more roster changes.
“The reality is until Kofi made this decision, nobody was coming here,” Underwood said. “We could think one thing — we’ve done that before — and you’re still not going to fill those spots until the final announcement has been made.
“The portal is chaos. It’s truly chaos. You’ve got (more than 1,400) people in there. I think one of the big factors is we’ve got to figure out who gets in school at the University of Illinois. That eliminates a lot of them. … We’ve got to not just break down film and numbers, but we’ve got to look at transcripts and the academic part of that as well to see who fits here.”
Mining the transfer portal for reinforcements would allow Illinois to remain closer to Underwood’s “get old, stay old” preference. The Illini had an old team in the 2021-22 season with Frazier, Williams, Grandison, Cockburn and Alfonso Plummer. The 2022-23 roster, as it stands now, would include three juniors, three sophomores and four freshmen on scholarship. Again, only Hawkins has played meaningful minutes from that group.
“We knew exactly what we had,” Underwood said about his 2021-22 team. “We don’t necessarily know that from a game experience, but the talent level is probably better than it’s ever been. I love that piece of it. Seeing young guys mold themselves from good players to great players is what I enjoy the most. I’m looking forward to this group. We’ll see what the final roster looks like, but staying old is a hard thing to do.”