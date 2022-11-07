CHAMPAIGN — Coleman Hawkins got to spend a good chunk of the second half on the Illinois bench.
Breaking down the game with the teammates sitting on either side of him. Cheering on his teammates still on the court. Enjoying the fruits of his labors in a burgeoning blowout.
Because Hawkins had put in his work before heading to the bench in the second half. One game, one double-double. A career-high 23 points pairing nicely with a team-high 12 rebounds in an 87-57 season-opening victory for No. 23 Illinois against Eastern Illinois in front of 12,938 fans at State Farm Center.
No Illini player has benefited from the shift in scheme and style for the 2022-23 season perhaps as much as Hawkins. The 6-foot-10, 225-pound junior forward epitomizes the type of position-less basketball Illinois coach Brad Underwood wants to play this season.
Hawkins effused confidence after getting his first real look at what the new style of play would mean in Illinois’ “secret” scrimmage against Kansas. The way he played against the reigning national champs — utilizing his entire skill set — showed that the style fit what he could be at his best.
Nothing was different in Monday night's season opener for Illinois (1-0).
Hawkins’ confidence in the game was palpable as three-pointer after three-pointer fell in the first half. Five in total, with the only miss a halfcourt heave at the halftime buzzer.
“I feel a lot more confident,” Hawkins said. “I shoot a lot of shots in practice just like that. I know freshman year and sophomore year people judged me off my three-points shooting. I wasn’t confident at all. The ball feels different.”
The shots Hawkins took — and made — Monday night are shots Illinois guard Terrence Shannon Jr. said he has to take. Shannon, who put up 24 points and eight rebounds against EIU, said he got after Hawkins in shootaround for passing up an open three.
“He doesn’t have a choice,” Shannon said. “He’s got to shoot it. He’s got to shoot all the shots he has open.”
Hawkins was a matchup that EIU (0-1) couldn’t handle. Former Illini Jermaine Hamlin drew the initial assignment and struggled with Hawkins pulling him to the perimeter. The rest of the Panthers’ bigs fared about as well.
“He’s tough because he can not only shoot, but he can put it on the floor and pass it,” EIU coach Marty Simmons said. “Just a really tough matchup. He hit threes in transition — that’s on me. We should have talked more about that, and we made the adjustment at halftime.”
The season-opening double-double is something Hawkins said he feels like he can replicate consistently this season. That was his stumbling block a year ago where it was just flashes of his potential at various points in the year.
”I think it’s definitely possible — especially if teams have a more traditional big playing drop coverages,” Hawkins said, implying the double-digit rebounding would be consistent. “Teams that can’t switch out playing that pick-and-pop.”