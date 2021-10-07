CHAMPAIGN — Nancy Fahey has turned over parts of her roster and most of her coaching staff separately during her first three years at Illinois. The veteran coach had to do both this offseason heading into year five after losing four players to transfer — including three starters — and two assistants she had just hired the previous spring.
It was clear what Fahey was looking for when she rebuilt her roster and filled out her coaching staff ahead of the 2021-22 season. New assistants Corry Irvin and Hernando Planells could help bolster recruiting and player development, respectively. Irvin, in particular, might provide a much-needed boost to in-state recruiting.
The new additions to the roster were selected with a purpose. Score. Then score some more.
Illinois ranked last in the Big Ten during the 2020-21 season by averaging just 59.6 points per game and finished the year with a 5-18 record. It’s the same place the Illini held in 2019-20 at 62 points per game.
Fahey understands her teams have to be better, more effective and efficient, offensively.
She’s counting on four-star freshman guard Adalia McKenzie, the 2021 Minnesota Miss Basketball, to provide some of that offensive spark. Fellow freshmen Keanna Rembert and Jayla Oden, along with junior-college transfer De’Myla Brown, could do the same.
“All these kids can score, and all these kids are offensive-minded,” Fahey said. “We can teach defense, but we need to put some points on the board. … We were top-15 percent pace-wise last year. We pushed the ball and wanted to score quick, but we weren’t very efficient and didn’t put enough points on the board to have the results we wanted to have.”
Illinois was held to 60 or fewer points 14 times in 23 games last season, including four games where the Illini couldn’t break the 50-point barrier. The worst two were a 46-point effort in a road loss at Rutgers and 42 points in the season-ending loss to Northwestern in the Big Ten tournament in Indianapolis.
Fahey said she has dedicated more time in each practice simply to shooting. It’s a concerted effort on her part that has been matched by the players finding time to get in the gym on their own despite trickier access because of the renovation and expansion of Ubben Basketball Complex.
“These kids are in the gym a lot more,” Fahey said. “They’re finding times to get on the court, because they’re organized. We’re putting a half hour in the first of our practice to shooting. Shooting game-style, game-type shots. When we do drills right now and look over at the board to see how many points we’re scoring, it’s better.”
What Illinois will run offensively has also changed during Fahey’s time in Champaign. One key component has been more simplicity. It’s part Fahey’s response to the nature of college basketball these days. Six Illini newcomers, including two Division I transfers and one junior-college transfer, is the norm.
“You better not be so complicated every year, because if you want people to come in and have an immediate impact it’s player movement, ball movement and simplicity so they can adapt quicker,” Fahey said.
Fahey has embraced the growing trend of “position-less” basketball at Illinois after spending three decades running more traditional schemes at Division III Washington University in St. Louis. It’s simple in theory, but can be complex in practice.
“The complexities of it and repetitions of it are important,” Fahey said. “Then what you do is you put your offense and get ‘X’ amount of plays that are going to take advantage of who should have the ball. Sometimes I’m on fire and you’re not, so I should be the one getting the ball. That’s when you run your plays to get more intentional. That’s kind of the blend we’re looking for right now.”