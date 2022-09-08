CHAMPAIGN — Alex Pihlstrom was candid when he said this week that he “kind of froze up” on Illinois’ opening drive against Wyoming.
Pihlstrom had trained all winter, spring, summer and through training camp to get his first start at center. Even then the rush of live action in the Illini’s season opener tripped up the sixth-year offensive lineman.
“I forgot I had to make the calls,” Pihlstrom said. “I forgot I was the center for a little bit.”
Pihlstrom said his continued growth at his new position is all about confidence. The 6-foot-6, 305-pound lineman arrived in Champaign in 2017 as a walk-on tight end, moved to the offensive line in 2020 and showed enough at center this offseason the Illinois staff didn’t pursue a transfer to step in to replace Doug Kramer.
Better communication will come with that confidence for Pihlstrom. It’s a necessity for Illinois given just how vital a position the Glen Ellyn native fills.
“I don’t want to say it’s all on me, but a lot of it is on me,” Pihlstrom said. “I have to be better. I have to communicate better. The new position is a lot of stuff — compared to guard — making all those calls. I have to be better with it, and I’m excited for the challenge. I know I can do it. I just have to keep getting those reps.”
Replacing Kramer is no straightforward task. The Chicago Bears rookie redshirted in 2016 and then started five straight seasons at center.
That’s just part of the unique challenge facing the Illinois offensive line. Right tackle Alex Palczewski is set to make his 55th career start Saturday against Virginia. Left tackle Julian Pearl might be new to that position, but he’s not new to the Illini.
It’s the interior of the Illinois line where the big changes happened. Pihlstrom playing in a new position. Starting guards Isaiah Adams and Zy Crisler playing for a new team after the two junior college transfers signed with Illinois in the offseason.
“Obviously, three new guys on the interior, we’ve got to learn how to talk to each other and how to communicate,” Pihlstrom said. “Zy’s not the same person as Doug or Jack Badovinac.”
The heaviest responsibility for that falls on Pihlstrom
“There’s a lot to learn at that position,” Illinois offensive line coach Bart Miller said. “What we put on that position is difficult, is challenging. He’s the commander of that line. He has to make calls and see things that others don’t. He’s responsible for all five of those guys.”
It’s a group of five — or six now that Jordyn Slaughter started at Indiana with Pearl sidelined — that Miller sees working to put the strong bond they’ve developed in practice and away from football into use on game day. Mistakes were made the first two games of the season, but Miller said he was pleased with the way his group controlled the line of scrimmage. That 258 rushing yards against Wyoming and 216 more against Indiana didn’t happen by accident.
“For a second week in a row, we out-physicaled them,” Miller said. “We’ve got about seven guys we trust right now that have all played and are doing an admirable job, but we have to take another step. We have to take another step to clean things up from an execution standpoint. The more they’re together, the better that’s going to be.”
Pearl was a late scratch for the Indiana game after suffering a foot injury late last week. As long as his long-term health isn’t jeopardized, the Danville native projects to return Saturday against Virginia. If he doesn’t, the Illini will shift Adams out to left tackle and insert Slaughter in at left guard for a second straight game.
It’s a move Miller — and his line — is comfortable making if necessary.
“That’s why you cross train,” Pihlstrom said. “It’s not necessarily new, but one guy might be in a position he hasn’t played a lot. Absolutely that’s why we cross train and why it’s so important to know what everybody does on the line.”