Years from now, the 13-month-old will hear the tale of her mom’s first races A.P. (After Paisley).
Bourbonnais’ Ali Denault will run in both the Christie Clinic Illinois Marathon 5K and half marathon this week in Champaign-Urbana.
Paisley was born to Ali and husband PJ in February 2021.
Ali calls Paisley their “miracle baby,” born after the couple struggled with infertility.
They sought help from a naturopathic fertility specialist in St. Charles. After three to four months of treatments, Denault got pregnant.
“It’s a hard journey,” she said.
Denault had signed up for the half marathon in C-U before getting pregnant. She had a credit built up for the race that she is cashing in this year.
Side by side
As she has for 10 years, Denault will compete with friend and running buddy Lynn Lund. They wouldn’t have it any other way.
“My goal is really just to finish,” Denault said. “I have two main things for this race. The first one is to celebrate every mile. The second one is the Bible verse we have dedicated to be Paisley’s verse, Colossians 3:12. It talks about clothing yourself with compassion, kindness, humility, gentleness and patience. That’s what I try to put on when I’m running.”
This won’t be the first time Denault and Lund have run together in C-U. They are repeat customers.
“I’ve had really good experiences there,” Denault said. “It’s really well organized. The fans are really encouraging. Just overall, a really great, positive atmosphere. It’s really motivating to be there.”
Healthy lifestyle
Denault, 35, grew up in Wisconsin. She is a lifetime Green Bay Packers fan and enjoys all sports.
She moved to Bourbonnais in 2005 to attend Olivet Nazarene University. When her studies were completed, she stayed in the area.
“I really have just loved this community,” Denault said.
During her senior year at Olivet Nazarene, Denault started running. Her first race was a half marathon.
Denault has completed 13 half marathons and two full marathons.
“My pace is really slow and steady,” she said.
With a youngster at home, finding the time and energy to train can be a difficult.
Denault works part time as a social worker at Iroquois West High School and two elementary schools. She enjoys the interactions with students.
“We work a lot on doing hard things,” Denault said. “I love to be able to share with them some of my personal experiences. I like to ask them, ‘How many miles do you think I ran this weekend?’”
A lot of times, they guess 2 miles when the actual number is 10.
“I try to inspire them to get outside and enjoy nature,” she said.
Denault has faced mental-health challenges, having been diagnosed with PTSD, depression and insomnia.
Denault is open about her condition.
“We all are on journeys,” Denault said. “The more we can be transparent about it and vulnerable, it really gives us courage to connect with other people.”
She takes mental-health medication and sees an art therapist “who has been phenomenal.”
The young mom has plenty of stress in her life. She talks about being in a “challenging season.”
But she isn’t alone.
“There’s a lot of support I have in place right now that really helps and encourages me,” Denault said. “I have a really awesome husband. I have a really supportive church group.”
Running helps, too.
“The benefits of being outside, fresh air and just those healthy chemicals you get from running,” Denault said. She feels pride when she finishes a training run. And the exercise helps improve her sleep.