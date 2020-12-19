CHAMPAIGN — The last year-plus hasn’t exactly been stress free for Mack Smith.
Not while the Eastern Illinois guard pursued the NCAA record for consecutive games with a made three-pointer.
The 2019-20 season alone had eight games where the 6-foot-2, 185-pound Smith made just a single three-pointer. Like the single three-pointer he made during the Panthers’ season finale against Austin Peay. It didn’t come until the second half. Or the three games in a four-game stretch in January where just a single three-pointer fell.
All he needed? Yes. A little worrisome as far as the record went? Maybe so.
The 2020-21 season didn’t start off stress-free, either. Smith made just a single shot in EIU’s opener against Wisconsin, but he still got that second half three-pointer to fall. The streak continued.
The streak continues. Smith tied former Illinois guard Cory Bradford at 88 consecutive games with a made three-pointer last Saturday. Stress free this time, too, with his first of three three-pointers dropping less than 90 seconds into what would become a 92-88 home win against Western Illinois.
“There’s been a couple games that scared me, and I really thought I wasn’t going to be able to get it off where they were playing real good defense or my shot just wasn’t falling or I wasn’t getting enough touches,” Smith said. “My teammates always find a way or the defense messes up or I find a way. There’s always just something where I end up getting it off and it goes in.
“I think it’s a real great accomplishment for myself. At first, I didn’t know anything about the record until one of my former teammates told me my sophomore year. Then I just worked hard to maintain it.”
Bradford had to work to maintain his streak, too. He had his own stressful moments. Like needing overtime against Seton Hall on Dec. 9, 2000, to match Virginia Tech’s Wally Lancaster at 73 consecutive games.
A week later, Bradford was the new record holder. No drama either with a first-half three-pointer falling in front of 21,885 fans at Chicago’s United Center in a revenge win against Arizona.
The 20th anniversary of Bradford’s record-setting three-pointer passed Wednesday. The former Illini guard is happy to have some company at the top of the record book two decades later and won’t mind if Smith takes sole possession Monday in EIU’s Ohio Valley Conference opener at Southern Illinois Edwardsville.
“It was a blessing to have it that long,” Bradford said. “I’ve always felt records are meant to be broken. With this young stud Mack Smith, it’s time to pass it on. He hasn’t broken it yet, but I’m cheering him on from a distance. I know exactly what he’s going through. I hope he does get it and puts the thing out of reach.”
Bradford’s streak ended in a Feb. 13, 2001, home win against Wisconsin. He missed all six of his attempts, and although he had made a three-pointer in every game of his career to that point, he wasn’t necessarily disappointed to see the streak end.
“At that point I was like, ‘Let’s just get it over with,’” Bradford said. “With me playing, it wasn’t about what I was contributing to the team to help win, but it was like, ‘Did Cory get his three? Did Cory get his three? Did Cory get his three?’
“From an individual standpoint, it was pretty cool. I had so much support, and a lot of people wanted to see it happen. At that same time it was like, ‘Let’s move on from this thing.’ That’s all people were talking about.”
Now Smith’s driving the three-point conversation in east central Illinois. He last missed a three-pointer on Jan. 4, 2018. It was just a few games into his return from a shoulder injury that cost him most of the nonconference portion of his freshman season. Nearly three full years — and 88 games — later, he still hasn’t missed an opportunity.
It’s also something Smith tries not to dwell on all that much. He doesn’t see himself as hunting three-pointers in games just to keep his streak alive. In fact, the Indianapolis native often has to settle his teammates down when he hasn’t made a three-pointer early in games.
“Sometimes my teammates worry,” Smith said. “They’re like, ‘We have to get Mack a three. We have to get Mack a three.’”
Smith said his response is usually the same.
“Don’t worry about me; ya’ll play,” he said he tells his EIU teammates. “If I’m coming off a ball screen and my man doesn’t leave, I let them know. Drive to score. My man is not helping. Ya’ll have the opportunity to go score and make plays for each other. Mine will come. If my man helps off in the slightest space I have, I know I can get my shot off any time I want. I’m shooting to make every time.”
Smith’s teammates are still his hype men, though. Particularly fellow senior guard Josiah Wallace.
“There’s been games last year he’s counted the number during the game after I hit a shot — ‘There’s 63! There’s 64!,’” Smith said. “He’s the one that points it out to me. I’m just ready to get back on defense, get a stop and go back to the other end. He’s been calling me ‘Mr. Record Book’ and joking around.”
Bradford ultimately added 15 games to Lancaster’s old record. Smith, now tied for the record at 88 consecutive games, still has 20 to play this season. Monday’s game at SIUE first, of course, but Bradford said he would be “completely shocked” if there wasn’t a new NCAA record holder in a few days.
“I held it 20 years,” Bradford said. “I’m pretty sure he’s going to hold it even longer — especially if he blows this thing out the water. Let’s hope they play many more games. The fate of this season for him, and how long he takes this thing, is based on COVID. It sucks, him being a senior and this happening.”