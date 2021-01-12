CHAMPAIGN — Bret Bielema on Tuesday secured his third transfer commitment when Michigan State fullback/tight end Max Rosenthal informed Bielema he's joining the Illinois football program.
Rosenthal follows North Carolina State linebacker C.J. Hart and East Carolina running back Chase Hayden in linking to the Illini from a different college since Bielema's December hire. Alabama high schooler Joshua McCray also has committed to Illinois, as a running back.
The 2017 New Trier graduate Rosenthal redshirted at Michigan State in 2017 before spending two seasons as a Spartans fullback, posting one touchdown in both 2018 and 2019. Rosenthal transitioned to tight end for the 2020 campaign but did not dress, ultimately entering the transfer portal in December.
The 6-foot-2, 262-pound Rosenthal received interest from Illinois in high school, according to his Rivals.com page, but not an official offer. He was a running back and middle linebacker at New Trier, though he shifted to tight end as a senior.
Should Rosenthal remain at tight end with the Illini, he'd join a group that includes leading returning receiver Daniel Barker, Luke Ford and Griffin Moore.