This article will display all News-Gazette All-Area content from the 2019-2020 school year. It will be updated after the winter and spring athletic seasons as well.
FOOTBALL
— Player of the Year: Danville's Devin Miles
— Coach of the Year: Paxton-Buckley-Loda's Josh Pritchard
— All-conference, all-county teams
VOLLEYBALL
— Player of the Year: St. Thomas More's Allie Trame
— Coach of the Year: St. Joseph-Ogden's Abby McDonald
— All-conference, all-county teams
BOYS' SOCCER
— Player of the Year: Champaign Central's Santiago Rodriguez
— Coach of the Year: Monticello's Dan Burkybile
— All-conference, all-county teams
BOYS' GOLF
— Golfer of the Year: Champaign Central's Justin McCoy
— Coach of the Year: Champaign Central's Mike Osterbur
GIRLS' GOLF
— Golfer of the Year: St. Thomas More's Alaina Bowie
— Coach of the Year: St. Thomas More's Alan Dodds
BOYS' CROSS-COUNTRY
— Runner of the Year: Centennial's Luke Manolakes
— Coach of the Year: Monticello's Dave Remmert
GIRLS' CROSS-COUNTRY
— Runner of the Year: Urbana's Olivia Rosenstein
— Coach of the Year: Monticello's Dave Remmert
GIRLS' TENNIS
— Players of the Year: St. Thomas More's Noelle Schacht and Maddy Swisher
— Coach of the Year: Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley's Cindy Petersen
GIRLS' SWIMMING AND DIVING
— Athlete of the Year: Uni High's Sally Ma
— Coach of the Year: Centennial's Don Waybright