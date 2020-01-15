Listen to this article

This article will display all News-Gazette All-Area content from the 2019-2020 school year. It will be updated after the winter and spring athletic seasons as well.

FOOTBALL

Player of the Year: Danville's Devin Miles

Coach of the Year: Paxton-Buckley-Loda's Josh Pritchard

Meet the first-team offense

Meet the first-team defense

Complete All-Area team

Final top 10

All-conference, all-county teams

VOLLEYBALL

Player of the Year: St. Thomas More's Allie Trame

Coach of the Year: St. Joseph-Ogden's Abby McDonald

Meet the first team

Complete All-Area team

Final top 10

All-conference, all-county teams

BOYS' SOCCER

Player of the Year: Champaign Central's Santiago Rodriguez

Coach of the Year: Monticello's Dan Burkybile

Meet the first team

Complete All-Area team

Final top 10

All-conference, all-county teams

BOYS' GOLF

Golfer of the Year: Champaign Central's Justin McCoy

Coach of the Year: Champaign Central's Mike Osterbur

Meet the first team

Complete All-Area team

GIRLS' GOLF

Golfer of the Year: St. Thomas More's Alaina Bowie

Coach of the Year: St. Thomas More's Alan Dodds

Meet the first team

Complete All-Area team

BOYS' CROSS-COUNTRY

Runner of the Year: Centennial's Luke Manolakes

Coach of the Year: Monticello's Dave Remmert

Meet the first team

Complete All-Area team

GIRLS' CROSS-COUNTRY

Runner of the Year: Urbana's Olivia Rosenstein

Coach of the Year: Monticello's Dave Remmert

Meet the first team

Complete All-Area team

GIRLS' TENNIS

Players of the Year: St. Thomas More's Noelle Schacht and Maddy Swisher

Coach of the Year: Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley's Cindy Petersen

Meet the first team

Complete All-Area team

GIRLS' SWIMMING AND DIVING

Athlete of the Year: Uni High's Sally Ma

Coach of the Year: Centennial's Don Waybright

Meet the first team

Complete All-Area team

Colin Likas is prep sports coordinator at The News-Gazette. His email is clikas@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@clikasNG).

Prep Sports Coordinator

