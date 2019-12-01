Listen to this article

Here's a look at the 2019 News-Gazette all-state football team — the 84th compiled by the organization (all statistics recorded before state title games):

FIRST TEAM ALL-STATE

QUARTERBACKS

ATHLETE    SCHOOL    HT.    WT.    YR.    COMMENT

Luke Lehnen    Chatham Glenwood    5-11    180    Sr.    Lehnen passed for 2,074 yards, averaging nearly 25 yards a throw, and 23 TDs, adding 1,241 yards and 27 TDs on the ground for a Class 6A semifinalist.

Justin Lynch    Chicago Mt. Carmel    6-0    180    Sr.    Entering the Class 7A state title game, dual-threat Lynch had thrown for 1,740 yards and rushed for 693 yards, compiling 25 total TDs for the Caravan.

Tyler Macon    East St. Louis    6-1    195    Jr.    The electric Class of 2021 prospect led the Flyers to the Class 6A state title game, racking up 4,660 yards of total offense and 52 TDs through 13 games.

J.J. McCarthy    Nazareth    6-2    185    Jr.    Our Player of the Year and Michigan commit guided the Roadrunners to the Class 7A state title game, throwing for 2,704 yards and 33 touchdowns.

RUNNING BACKS

ATHLETE    SCHOOL    HT.    WT.    YR.    COMMENT

Kaleb Brown    St. Rita    5-11    185    So.    Entering the Class 5A state title game he helped the Mustangs reach, Brown jetted to 1,947 yards and 35 TDs. He holds interest from Illinois, among others.

Antonio King    Bolingbrook    5-9    175    Sr.    One of the more talented skill players in a loaded Southwest Suburban Blue Conference, King earned Class 8A all-state status from the Coaches Association.

Devin Miles    Danville    5-10    180    Jr.    Among the area’s most dynamic athletes on both sides of the ball, Miles dashed for 1,726 yards and 32 TDs for the Vikings’ second playoff team in three years.

RECEIVERS/TIGHT ENDS

ATHLETE    SCHOOL    HT.    WT.    YR.    COMMENT

Hank Beatty    Rochester    5-11    165    So.    Before the Class 5A state title game, the dynamic Class of 2022 prospect hauled in 1,805 yards on 88 receptions and 23 touchdowns for the Rockets.

AJ Henning    Lincoln-Way East    5-10    185    Sr.    Michigan commit compiled 748 receiving yards and 13 touchdowns, along with 523 rushing yards and 14 TDs, heading into Class 8A state title game.

Marcellus Moore    Plainfield North    5-8    165    Sr.    Also a short-distance track athlete who has competed at the international level, Moore is a Purdue football commit who was critical to his team’s 23.2 ppg.

Kadinn Morris    Springfield SHG    6-3    225    Jr.    The Maroa-Forsyth transfer helped the Cyclones average more than 41 points en route to Class 5A state quarterfinals. He holds an offer from Eastern Illinois.

Tyler Morris    Nazareth    5-11    175    So.    Already drawing intrigue from Illinois, Notre Dame and others, Morris brought in 1,237 yards of passes for 17 TDs heading into Class 7A state title game.

Jadon Thompson    Naperville Central    6-2    160    Sr.    An Illinois commit, the Rivals four-star pass-catcher didn’t make the playoffs, but helped the Redhawks to their first of four wins with a 78-yard punt return TD.

OFFENSIVE LINEMEN

ATHLETE    SCHOOL    HT.    WT.    YR.    COMMENT

Dylan Barrett    St. Charles East    6-5    305    Sr.    The Wisconsin commit bolstered the Fighting Saints’ offensive front as they averaged 23.5 points, garnering Coaches Association all-state status in Class 8A.

David Davidkov    New Trier    6-6    265    Jr.    Receiving looks from Illinois, Indiana and Michigan, Davidkov produced on a relatively young line and helped the Trevians win three of their last four games.

Tyler Elsbury    Byron    6-6    295    Sr.    Iowa commit, 2018 first-teamer bulks up front with average height of 6-foot-1, aided Tigers in averaging better than 40 points on their way to the 3A state final.

Marcus Harper    Home.-Flossmoor    6-4    290    Sr.    Harper is committed to Oregon and played a significant role in the Vikings averaging 32 points on their way to the Class 8A postseason’s quarterfinal round.

Peter Skoronski    Maine South    6-4    275    Sr.    The Northwestern commit who made 2018 first team, Skoronski cracked Coaches Association all-state team as well for a perennial playoff qaulifier.

Javontez Spraggins    East St. Louis    6-4    310    Sr.    One of the largest presences on a hefty line, the Tennessee commit has kept fellow all-state first-teamer Macon protected in a run to the Class 6A state final.

DEFENSIVE LINEMEN

ATHLETE    SCHOOL    HT.    WT.    YR.    COMMENT

Isaiah Bruce    Lena-Winslow    6-2    271    Sr.    Another repeat first-teamer, Iowa commit paced defense that permitted fewer than 12 points per game leading into Class 1A state championship game.

Jack Hugunin    Oswego    6-3    275    Sr.    Northern Illinois commit improved from Coaches Association all-state honorable mention to its first team as Oswego allowed about 14 points per outing.

Rylie Mills    Lake Forest    6-5    275    Sr.    Currently No. 139 on the ESPN300 recruiting index for 2020, Mills committed to Notre Dame earlier this year and helped Scouts permit about 17 points a game.

Willis Singleton    Gurnee Warren    6-2    285    Sr.    Iowa State commit racking up 14 sacks, 23 tackles for loss and 43 tackles, anchoring the defensive line for program that made the Class 8A state title game.

Lukas Van Ness    Barrington    6-5    240    Sr.    Broncos let up barely more than 11 points per showcase in 2019 thanks in part to Van Ness, who — like many on this list — is verbally committed to Iowa.

LINEBACKERS

ATHLETE    SCHOOL    HT.    WT.    YR.    COMMENT

Juan DelaCruz    Gurnee Warren    6-3    220    Sr.    A repeat first-teamer and huge presence on Warren’s dominant defense, had 80 tackles, including 20 for loss, entering Class 8A state championship game.

Jake Kramer    Lincoln-Way East    6-0    205    Sr.    Kramer, like DelaCruz, helped his program earn a spot in the Class 8A state title game with his stopping power — specifically a robust 148 tackles.

Xander Mueller    Wheaton North    6-3    210    Sr.    The Falcons missed the playoffs, though not because of this Northwestern commit. He led the defense to allowing an average of 16.2 points across nine games.

Bryan Sanborn    Lake Zurich    6-2    210    Jr.    Being heavily pursued by Wisconsin and Iowa, Sanborn placed himself at the forefront of a Bears defense that gave up fewer than 15 points during 12 tilts.

SECONDARY

ATHLETE    SCHOOL    HT.    WT.    YR.    COMMENT

Antonio Johnson    East St. Louis    6-3    185    Sr.    Texas A&M commit entered Class 6A state title game with 91 tackles and two interceptions to go along with 806 receiving yards for high-flying Flyers.

Kyle Koelblinger    Prairie Ridge    5-9    180    Sr.    Coaches Association selection in Class 6A, Koelblinger assisted Wolves in permitting barely 10 points an outing entering Class 6A state championship game.

Jacob Paradee    Central A&M    5-11    155    Sr.    Also a key member of last season’s state basketball semifinalist, Paradee’s 111 tackles led Class 1A finalist, as does his 27 all-purpose touchdowns on offense.

Parker Wolfe    Effingham    5-9    160    Jr.    Wolfe came up biggest for the Class 4A semifinalist Flaming Hearts when they needed him most, with six interceptions in their first three playoff games.

SPECIALIST

ATHLETE    SCHOOL    HT.    WT.    YR.    COMMENT

Jack Olsen    W. Warrenville South    6-0    170    Sr.    Olsen holds down this specialist spot another year and will take his talents to Michigan State and the 2020 U.S. Army All-American Bowl all-star showcase.

SPECIAL MENTION 100 ALL-STATE

QUARTERBACKS

ATHLETE    SCHOOL    HT.    WT.    YR.

Kentrell Beck    Shelbyville    6-2    205    Sr.

Deontay Bell    Montini    6-1    195    Sr.

Clay Bruno    Rochester    6-1    180    Sr.

Carson Camp    Normal West    6-3    225    Sr.

Ethan Hampton    Aurora Christian    6-3    190    Jr.

Connor Heaton    Central A&M    6-5    187    Sr.

Gabe Hernandez    Peoria    6-1    198    Sr.

Cole Malawy    Nashville    5-9    160    Jr.

Alex Merlo    Chillicothe IVC    6-2    200    Sr.

Trayvon Rudolph    Crete-Monee    5-11    165    Sr.

Nathan Schackelford    Effingham    6-1    180    Sr.

Penn Stoller    Milford/C. Park    6-1    185    Sr.

Isaiah Thompson    Springfield SHG    5-10    160    Jr.

Sam Tumilty    Willowbrook    5-7    165    Sr.

Derrick Williams Jr.    Thornton    6-3    190    Sr.

RUNNING BACKS

ATHLETE    SCHOOL    HT.    WT.    YR.

Kevin Cooke    IC Catholic    5-11    195    Sr.

Sage Davis    Mt. Zion    6-1    225    Sr.

Jacob DeRocher    Rochester    6-1    185    Jr.

Manny Dominguez    Sycamore    6-1    190    Sr.

Pascal Guilavogui    Beardstown    5-11    190    Sr.

Mar’Keise Irving    Hillcrest    5-10    185    Jr.

Daniel Jezik    Coal City    5-10    195    Sr.

Nic Laird    Athens    5-9    195    Sr.

Narkel Leflore    Chatham Glen.    5-9    180    Sr.

Sean Ormiston    Lena-Winslow    6-1    205    Sr.

Ian Ridge    Elk Grove    5-8    170    Jr.

Grant Ripperda    Williamsville    5-10    210    Sr.

Brandon Rossmiller    Camp Point Cen.    6-1    190    Jr.

Finn Schirmer    Marengo    6-2    200    Sr.

Willie Shaw    Brother Rice    5-11    180    Jr.

Blake Skol    Cary-Grove    5-10    185    Sr.

Leshon Williams    Richards    5-10    208    Sr.

Tyler Wilson    Fisher    5-10    160    Sr.

DaMonta Witherspoon    East St. Louis    5-11    210    Sr.

Ronde Worrels    Princeton    6-2    215    Jr.

WIDE RECEIVERS/TIGHT ENDS

ATHLETE    SCHOOL    HT.    WT.    YR.

Brandon Douglas    Tuscola    5-7    150    Sr.

Bryce Edmiston    Pana    5-9    160    Sr.

Jameson Geers    Providence    6-5    225    Jr.

Dominic Lovett    East St. Louis    5-10    175    Jr.

Logan Mont    West Aurora    5-8    160    Sr.

Christian Phillips    Gurnee Warren    5-10    200    Sr.

Kavon Russell    Kewanee    6-2    190    Sr.

Anthony Sambucci    Lemont    6-1    185    Sr.

Makail Stanley    Argenta-Oreana    5-9    180    Sr.

Hunter Welcing    Lake Zurich    6-4    220    Sr.

OFFENSIVE LINEMEN

ATHLETE    SCHOOL    HT.    WT.    YR.

Gennings Dunker    Lena-Winslow    6-5    275    Jr.

Jameirr Frazier    Murphysboro    6-0    225    Sr.

Hugo Garza    Arcola    6-2    280    Sr.

Braden Higgins    DuQuoin    6-6    260    Sr.

Andrew Johnson    Glenbard West    6-2    275    Sr.

Ryan Keeler    Nazareth    6-4    250    Jr.

Keegan Kutemeier    GCMS    5-10    220    Sr.

Jalen Lee    Richards    6-3    290    Sr.

Sam Pryor    Kaneland    6-1    285    Jr.

Ryan Ritchie    O’Fallon    6-4    295    Sr.

Connor Schmidt    St. Francis    6-5    270    Sr.

Stone Sowa    Maroa-Forsyth    6-2    225    Sr.

Riley Wescott    Sterling Newman    5-10    235    Sr.

Matthew Wilson    Mascoutah    6-5    330    Sr.

Trevor Zobrist    Highland    6-2    250    Sr.

DEFENSIVE LINEMEN

ATHLETE    SCHOOL    HT.    WT.    YR.

Kevon Billingsley    East St. Louis    6-4    255    Sr.

Derek DeVries    Forreston    6-1    240    Sr.

Anthony Enlow    Vandalia    6-4    320    Sr.

Mason Faulk    Fieldcrest    6-2    280    Sr.

Matt Kerr    Monticello    6-2    195    Sr.

Jack Marth    Quincy Notre Dame    6-2    235    Jr.

Sean McLaughlin    Lincoln-Way East    6-7    230    Sr.

Talen Miller    BHRA    5-11    245    Sr.

Matt Muetterties    Burlington Central    6-5    265    Sr.

Nate Pedraza    Rolling Meadows    6-3    250    Sr.

Elias Valdez    Providence    6-1    260    Sr.

Colin Ward    Deerfield    6-4    210    Sr.

Denver Warren    Brother Rice    6-2    318    Sr.

Josh Woodrey    Prairie Central    6-3    240    Jr.

LINEBACKERS

ATHLETE    SCHOOL    HT.    WT.    YR.

Hunter Anderson    Paxton-Buckley-Loda    5-9    195    Sr.

Zane Caraway    Murphysboro    5-8    185    Sr.

Dale Dambek Jr.    Plainfield East    6-3    215    Sr.

Tylor Durflinger    Watseka    5-11    225    Jr.

Michael Gaughan    St. Rita    6-0    195    Jr.

Connor Hutchins    Central A&M    6-4    195    Sr.

Matt Loucks    Prairie Ridge    6-1    220    Sr.

Austin Maciel-Haygood    Chicago Mt. Carmel    5-11    210    Jr.

Austin Pullara    Coal City    6-2    205    Sr.

Levi Smaling    Normal Community    5-10    215    Sr.

Quinn Urwiler    Batavia    6-0    190    Sr.

Andrew Velasquez    Sterling Newman    5-10    180    Jr.

Dalton Wood    Richmond-Burton    5-10    185    Sr.

SECONDARY

ATHLETE    SCHOOL    HT.    WT.    YR.

Nick Allen    Morrison    5-7    145    Sr.

Ben Carroll    ALAH    5-10    145    Jr.

Jordan Hansen    Hersey    6-2    190    Sr.

Ryan Kilburg    Maine South    6-0    183    Sr.

Donovan Lacey    DeKalb    6-1    210    Sr.

Matt Maschmeier    Naperville North    6-1    185    Sr.

LaVoise McCoy    Home.-Flossmoor    6-1    190    Sr.

Jalen Quinn    Tuscola    6-3    165    So.

Cale Reeder    Yorkville    6-0    185    Sr.

Jared Routh    Unity    6-0    185    Sr.

Chau Smith    Simeon    5-11    175    Sr.

Joey Staab    St. Teresa    5-11    175    Sr.

SPECIALIST

ATHLETE    SCHOOL    HT.    WT.    YR.

Dom Dzioban    Lincoln-Way East    6-0    190    Sr.

Colin Likas is prep sports coordinator at The News-Gazette. His email is clikas@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@clikasNG).

