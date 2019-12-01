Here's a look at the 2019 News-Gazette all-state football team — the 84th compiled by the organization (all statistics recorded before state title games):
FIRST TEAM ALL-STATE
QUARTERBACKS
ATHLETE SCHOOL HT. WT. YR. COMMENT
Luke Lehnen Chatham Glenwood 5-11 180 Sr. Lehnen passed for 2,074 yards, averaging nearly 25 yards a throw, and 23 TDs, adding 1,241 yards and 27 TDs on the ground for a Class 6A semifinalist.
Justin Lynch Chicago Mt. Carmel 6-0 180 Sr. Entering the Class 7A state title game, dual-threat Lynch had thrown for 1,740 yards and rushed for 693 yards, compiling 25 total TDs for the Caravan.
Tyler Macon East St. Louis 6-1 195 Jr. The electric Class of 2021 prospect led the Flyers to the Class 6A state title game, racking up 4,660 yards of total offense and 52 TDs through 13 games.
J.J. McCarthy Nazareth 6-2 185 Jr. Our Player of the Year and Michigan commit guided the Roadrunners to the Class 7A state title game, throwing for 2,704 yards and 33 touchdowns.
RUNNING BACKS
ATHLETE SCHOOL HT. WT. YR. COMMENT
Kaleb Brown St. Rita 5-11 185 So. Entering the Class 5A state title game he helped the Mustangs reach, Brown jetted to 1,947 yards and 35 TDs. He holds interest from Illinois, among others.
Antonio King Bolingbrook 5-9 175 Sr. One of the more talented skill players in a loaded Southwest Suburban Blue Conference, King earned Class 8A all-state status from the Coaches Association.
Devin Miles Danville 5-10 180 Jr. Among the area’s most dynamic athletes on both sides of the ball, Miles dashed for 1,726 yards and 32 TDs for the Vikings’ second playoff team in three years.
RECEIVERS/TIGHT ENDS
ATHLETE SCHOOL HT. WT. YR. COMMENT
Hank Beatty Rochester 5-11 165 So. Before the Class 5A state title game, the dynamic Class of 2022 prospect hauled in 1,805 yards on 88 receptions and 23 touchdowns for the Rockets.
AJ Henning Lincoln-Way East 5-10 185 Sr. Michigan commit compiled 748 receiving yards and 13 touchdowns, along with 523 rushing yards and 14 TDs, heading into Class 8A state title game.
Marcellus Moore Plainfield North 5-8 165 Sr. Also a short-distance track athlete who has competed at the international level, Moore is a Purdue football commit who was critical to his team’s 23.2 ppg.
Kadinn Morris Springfield SHG 6-3 225 Jr. The Maroa-Forsyth transfer helped the Cyclones average more than 41 points en route to Class 5A state quarterfinals. He holds an offer from Eastern Illinois.
Tyler Morris Nazareth 5-11 175 So. Already drawing intrigue from Illinois, Notre Dame and others, Morris brought in 1,237 yards of passes for 17 TDs heading into Class 7A state title game.
Jadon Thompson Naperville Central 6-2 160 Sr. An Illinois commit, the Rivals four-star pass-catcher didn’t make the playoffs, but helped the Redhawks to their first of four wins with a 78-yard punt return TD.
OFFENSIVE LINEMEN
ATHLETE SCHOOL HT. WT. YR. COMMENT
Dylan Barrett St. Charles East 6-5 305 Sr. The Wisconsin commit bolstered the Fighting Saints’ offensive front as they averaged 23.5 points, garnering Coaches Association all-state status in Class 8A.
David Davidkov New Trier 6-6 265 Jr. Receiving looks from Illinois, Indiana and Michigan, Davidkov produced on a relatively young line and helped the Trevians win three of their last four games.
Tyler Elsbury Byron 6-6 295 Sr. Iowa commit, 2018 first-teamer bulks up front with average height of 6-foot-1, aided Tigers in averaging better than 40 points on their way to the 3A state final.
Marcus Harper Home.-Flossmoor 6-4 290 Sr. Harper is committed to Oregon and played a significant role in the Vikings averaging 32 points on their way to the Class 8A postseason’s quarterfinal round.
Peter Skoronski Maine South 6-4 275 Sr. The Northwestern commit who made 2018 first team, Skoronski cracked Coaches Association all-state team as well for a perennial playoff qaulifier.
Javontez Spraggins East St. Louis 6-4 310 Sr. One of the largest presences on a hefty line, the Tennessee commit has kept fellow all-state first-teamer Macon protected in a run to the Class 6A state final.
DEFENSIVE LINEMEN
ATHLETE SCHOOL HT. WT. YR. COMMENT
Isaiah Bruce Lena-Winslow 6-2 271 Sr. Another repeat first-teamer, Iowa commit paced defense that permitted fewer than 12 points per game leading into Class 1A state championship game.
Jack Hugunin Oswego 6-3 275 Sr. Northern Illinois commit improved from Coaches Association all-state honorable mention to its first team as Oswego allowed about 14 points per outing.
Rylie Mills Lake Forest 6-5 275 Sr. Currently No. 139 on the ESPN300 recruiting index for 2020, Mills committed to Notre Dame earlier this year and helped Scouts permit about 17 points a game.
Willis Singleton Gurnee Warren 6-2 285 Sr. Iowa State commit racking up 14 sacks, 23 tackles for loss and 43 tackles, anchoring the defensive line for program that made the Class 8A state title game.
Lukas Van Ness Barrington 6-5 240 Sr. Broncos let up barely more than 11 points per showcase in 2019 thanks in part to Van Ness, who — like many on this list — is verbally committed to Iowa.
LINEBACKERS
ATHLETE SCHOOL HT. WT. YR. COMMENT
Juan DelaCruz Gurnee Warren 6-3 220 Sr. A repeat first-teamer and huge presence on Warren’s dominant defense, had 80 tackles, including 20 for loss, entering Class 8A state championship game.
Jake Kramer Lincoln-Way East 6-0 205 Sr. Kramer, like DelaCruz, helped his program earn a spot in the Class 8A state title game with his stopping power — specifically a robust 148 tackles.
Xander Mueller Wheaton North 6-3 210 Sr. The Falcons missed the playoffs, though not because of this Northwestern commit. He led the defense to allowing an average of 16.2 points across nine games.
Bryan Sanborn Lake Zurich 6-2 210 Jr. Being heavily pursued by Wisconsin and Iowa, Sanborn placed himself at the forefront of a Bears defense that gave up fewer than 15 points during 12 tilts.
SECONDARY
ATHLETE SCHOOL HT. WT. YR. COMMENT
Antonio Johnson East St. Louis 6-3 185 Sr. Texas A&M commit entered Class 6A state title game with 91 tackles and two interceptions to go along with 806 receiving yards for high-flying Flyers.
Kyle Koelblinger Prairie Ridge 5-9 180 Sr. Coaches Association selection in Class 6A, Koelblinger assisted Wolves in permitting barely 10 points an outing entering Class 6A state championship game.
Jacob Paradee Central A&M 5-11 155 Sr. Also a key member of last season’s state basketball semifinalist, Paradee’s 111 tackles led Class 1A finalist, as does his 27 all-purpose touchdowns on offense.
Parker Wolfe Effingham 5-9 160 Jr. Wolfe came up biggest for the Class 4A semifinalist Flaming Hearts when they needed him most, with six interceptions in their first three playoff games.
SPECIALIST
ATHLETE SCHOOL HT. WT. YR. COMMENT
Jack Olsen W. Warrenville South 6-0 170 Sr. Olsen holds down this specialist spot another year and will take his talents to Michigan State and the 2020 U.S. Army All-American Bowl all-star showcase.
SPECIAL MENTION 100 ALL-STATE
QUARTERBACKS
ATHLETE SCHOOL HT. WT. YR.
Kentrell Beck Shelbyville 6-2 205 Sr.
Deontay Bell Montini 6-1 195 Sr.
Clay Bruno Rochester 6-1 180 Sr.
Carson Camp Normal West 6-3 225 Sr.
Ethan Hampton Aurora Christian 6-3 190 Jr.
Connor Heaton Central A&M 6-5 187 Sr.
Gabe Hernandez Peoria 6-1 198 Sr.
Cole Malawy Nashville 5-9 160 Jr.
Alex Merlo Chillicothe IVC 6-2 200 Sr.
Trayvon Rudolph Crete-Monee 5-11 165 Sr.
Nathan Schackelford Effingham 6-1 180 Sr.
Penn Stoller Milford/C. Park 6-1 185 Sr.
Isaiah Thompson Springfield SHG 5-10 160 Jr.
Sam Tumilty Willowbrook 5-7 165 Sr.
Derrick Williams Jr. Thornton 6-3 190 Sr.
RUNNING BACKS
ATHLETE SCHOOL HT. WT. YR.
Kevin Cooke IC Catholic 5-11 195 Sr.
Sage Davis Mt. Zion 6-1 225 Sr.
Jacob DeRocher Rochester 6-1 185 Jr.
Manny Dominguez Sycamore 6-1 190 Sr.
Pascal Guilavogui Beardstown 5-11 190 Sr.
Mar’Keise Irving Hillcrest 5-10 185 Jr.
Daniel Jezik Coal City 5-10 195 Sr.
Nic Laird Athens 5-9 195 Sr.
Narkel Leflore Chatham Glen. 5-9 180 Sr.
Sean Ormiston Lena-Winslow 6-1 205 Sr.
Ian Ridge Elk Grove 5-8 170 Jr.
Grant Ripperda Williamsville 5-10 210 Sr.
Brandon Rossmiller Camp Point Cen. 6-1 190 Jr.
Finn Schirmer Marengo 6-2 200 Sr.
Willie Shaw Brother Rice 5-11 180 Jr.
Blake Skol Cary-Grove 5-10 185 Sr.
Leshon Williams Richards 5-10 208 Sr.
Tyler Wilson Fisher 5-10 160 Sr.
DaMonta Witherspoon East St. Louis 5-11 210 Sr.
Ronde Worrels Princeton 6-2 215 Jr.
WIDE RECEIVERS/TIGHT ENDS
ATHLETE SCHOOL HT. WT. YR.
Brandon Douglas Tuscola 5-7 150 Sr.
Bryce Edmiston Pana 5-9 160 Sr.
Jameson Geers Providence 6-5 225 Jr.
Dominic Lovett East St. Louis 5-10 175 Jr.
Logan Mont West Aurora 5-8 160 Sr.
Christian Phillips Gurnee Warren 5-10 200 Sr.
Kavon Russell Kewanee 6-2 190 Sr.
Anthony Sambucci Lemont 6-1 185 Sr.
Makail Stanley Argenta-Oreana 5-9 180 Sr.
Hunter Welcing Lake Zurich 6-4 220 Sr.
OFFENSIVE LINEMEN
ATHLETE SCHOOL HT. WT. YR.
Gennings Dunker Lena-Winslow 6-5 275 Jr.
Jameirr Frazier Murphysboro 6-0 225 Sr.
Hugo Garza Arcola 6-2 280 Sr.
Braden Higgins DuQuoin 6-6 260 Sr.
Andrew Johnson Glenbard West 6-2 275 Sr.
Ryan Keeler Nazareth 6-4 250 Jr.
Keegan Kutemeier GCMS 5-10 220 Sr.
Jalen Lee Richards 6-3 290 Sr.
Sam Pryor Kaneland 6-1 285 Jr.
Ryan Ritchie O’Fallon 6-4 295 Sr.
Connor Schmidt St. Francis 6-5 270 Sr.
Stone Sowa Maroa-Forsyth 6-2 225 Sr.
Riley Wescott Sterling Newman 5-10 235 Sr.
Matthew Wilson Mascoutah 6-5 330 Sr.
Trevor Zobrist Highland 6-2 250 Sr.
DEFENSIVE LINEMEN
ATHLETE SCHOOL HT. WT. YR.
Kevon Billingsley East St. Louis 6-4 255 Sr.
Derek DeVries Forreston 6-1 240 Sr.
Anthony Enlow Vandalia 6-4 320 Sr.
Mason Faulk Fieldcrest 6-2 280 Sr.
Matt Kerr Monticello 6-2 195 Sr.
Jack Marth Quincy Notre Dame 6-2 235 Jr.
Sean McLaughlin Lincoln-Way East 6-7 230 Sr.
Talen Miller BHRA 5-11 245 Sr.
Matt Muetterties Burlington Central 6-5 265 Sr.
Nate Pedraza Rolling Meadows 6-3 250 Sr.
Elias Valdez Providence 6-1 260 Sr.
Colin Ward Deerfield 6-4 210 Sr.
Denver Warren Brother Rice 6-2 318 Sr.
Josh Woodrey Prairie Central 6-3 240 Jr.
LINEBACKERS
ATHLETE SCHOOL HT. WT. YR.
Hunter Anderson Paxton-Buckley-Loda 5-9 195 Sr.
Zane Caraway Murphysboro 5-8 185 Sr.
Dale Dambek Jr. Plainfield East 6-3 215 Sr.
Tylor Durflinger Watseka 5-11 225 Jr.
Michael Gaughan St. Rita 6-0 195 Jr.
Connor Hutchins Central A&M 6-4 195 Sr.
Matt Loucks Prairie Ridge 6-1 220 Sr.
Austin Maciel-Haygood Chicago Mt. Carmel 5-11 210 Jr.
Austin Pullara Coal City 6-2 205 Sr.
Levi Smaling Normal Community 5-10 215 Sr.
Quinn Urwiler Batavia 6-0 190 Sr.
Andrew Velasquez Sterling Newman 5-10 180 Jr.
Dalton Wood Richmond-Burton 5-10 185 Sr.
SECONDARY
ATHLETE SCHOOL HT. WT. YR.
Nick Allen Morrison 5-7 145 Sr.
Ben Carroll ALAH 5-10 145 Jr.
Jordan Hansen Hersey 6-2 190 Sr.
Ryan Kilburg Maine South 6-0 183 Sr.
Donovan Lacey DeKalb 6-1 210 Sr.
Matt Maschmeier Naperville North 6-1 185 Sr.
LaVoise McCoy Home.-Flossmoor 6-1 190 Sr.
Jalen Quinn Tuscola 6-3 165 So.
Cale Reeder Yorkville 6-0 185 Sr.
Jared Routh Unity 6-0 185 Sr.
Chau Smith Simeon 5-11 175 Sr.
Joey Staab St. Teresa 5-11 175 Sr.
SPECIALIST
ATHLETE SCHOOL HT. WT. YR.
Dom Dzioban Lincoln-Way East 6-0 190 Sr.