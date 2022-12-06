12012022 ty pence 3
Buy Now

St. Joseph-Ogden senior Ty Pence, an Illinois State signee, dropped in 24 points for the Spartans on Wednesday night in their 65-21 victory over La Salette at the Toyota of Danville Classic in St. Joseph.

 Robin Scholz/The News-Gazette

1. St. Joseph-Ogden (Previous ranking: No. 2)

The Spartans (4-0) cruised to the championship in their own eight-team Toyota of Danville Classic, outscoring four opponents by a combined 284-99 margin.

2. Prairie Central (Previous ranking: No. 3)

The Hawks (6-0) haven’t experienced too much trouble so far, defeating their first five opponents by double figures and winning the Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley Thanksgiving Tournament.

3. Oakwood (Previous ranking: No. 9)

The Comets (8-1) qualified for the Toyota of Danville Classic final, also won the Tri-County Turkey Tournament as part of an eight-game win streak.

4. Salt Fork (Previous ranking: Not ranked)

The Storm (2-0) owns two quality nonconference victories — on the road against Arcola and Tuscola — leading into another fun matchup, with Judah Christian.

5. Tuscola (Previous ranking: No. 5)

The Warriors (3-1) came up short to Salt Fork but bounced back with a Saturday triumph against Okaw Valley. They have a three-game road trip on deck.

6. Unity (Previous ranking: No. 4)

The Rockets (1-2) suffered close losses to Rochester and Teutopolis after trumping Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin in a season-opening affair.

7. Monticello (Previous ranking: No. 6)

The Sages (2-1) are going through the growing pains of graduating their entire starting lineup from last season, but already knocked off both Riverton and Marshall.

8. Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin (Previous ranking: No. 8)

The Blue Devils (4-1) secured the Schlarman Topper Classic crown before the aforementioned loss to Unity, host Cissna Park in lone game this week.

9. Clinton (Previous ranking: Not ranked)

The Maroons (5-1) have been strong so far under new coach Vic Binkley, with their own loss coming to Auburn in overtime. They host Mt. Pulaski on Tuesday.

10. Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley (Previous ranking: Not ranked)

The Falcons (4-1) placed third at their own Thanksgiving Tournament, slipping to Iroquois West in overtime. Good tests coming up this week from Tri-Valley and Watseka.

Colin Likas is the preps coordinator at The News-Gazette. He can be reached at clikas@news-gazette.com, or on Twitter at @clikasNG.

College/Prep Sports Reporter

Colin Likas covers Illinois football and high school sports at The News-Gazette. His email is clikas@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@clikasNG).

Trending Videos