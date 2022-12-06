1. St. Joseph-Ogden (Previous ranking: No. 2)
The Spartans (4-0) cruised to the championship in their own eight-team Toyota of Danville Classic, outscoring four opponents by a combined 284-99 margin.
2. Prairie Central (Previous ranking: No. 3)
The Hawks (6-0) haven’t experienced too much trouble so far, defeating their first five opponents by double figures and winning the Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley Thanksgiving Tournament.
3. Oakwood (Previous ranking: No. 9)
The Comets (8-1) qualified for the Toyota of Danville Classic final, also won the Tri-County Turkey Tournament as part of an eight-game win streak.
4. Salt Fork (Previous ranking: Not ranked)
The Storm (2-0) owns two quality nonconference victories — on the road against Arcola and Tuscola — leading into another fun matchup, with Judah Christian.
5. Tuscola (Previous ranking: No. 5)
The Warriors (3-1) came up short to Salt Fork but bounced back with a Saturday triumph against Okaw Valley. They have a three-game road trip on deck.
6. Unity (Previous ranking: No. 4)
The Rockets (1-2) suffered close losses to Rochester and Teutopolis after trumping Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin in a season-opening affair.
7. Monticello (Previous ranking: No. 6)
The Sages (2-1) are going through the growing pains of graduating their entire starting lineup from last season, but already knocked off both Riverton and Marshall.
8. Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin (Previous ranking: No. 8)
The Blue Devils (4-1) secured the Schlarman Topper Classic crown before the aforementioned loss to Unity, host Cissna Park in lone game this week.
9. Clinton (Previous ranking: Not ranked)
The Maroons (5-1) have been strong so far under new coach Vic Binkley, with their own loss coming to Auburn in overtime. They host Mt. Pulaski on Tuesday.
10. Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley (Previous ranking: Not ranked)
The Falcons (4-1) placed third at their own Thanksgiving Tournament, slipping to Iroquois West in overtime. Good tests coming up this week from Tri-Valley and Watseka.