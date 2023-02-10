RK., TEAM REC. PREV. COMMENT
1. Prairie Central 25-2 1 Hawks defeated Bloomington Central Catholic while Illinois coach Brad Underwood watched. They visit Iroquois West next.
2. St. Joseph-Ogden 23-4 2 Spartans have won each of their last nine games and can make it 10 when rival Unity makes the trip to St. Joe on Friday.
3. BHRA 22-6 3 Blue Devils have a chance to sweep three games this season against Salt Fork on Friday when they host the Storm in VVC play.
4. Salt Fork 24-2 4 Storm is trying to avenge its only two losses of the season, stay unbeaten in league games during a Friday trip to Bismarck.
5. Clinton 22-6 6 Maroons are victors in four of their last five games, start a two-game road trip Friday when Central A&M welcomes them.
6. Iroquois West 20-5 7 Raiders saw Cannon Leonard establish a new program rebounding record during an impressive triumph versus Milford.
7. Tuscola 21-5 5 Warriors were handed a tough loss by Meridian on Tuesday, and bouncing back won’t be easy Friday against St. Teresa.
8. St. Thomas More 18-10 NR Sabers vault into the rankings after capturing a win in five of their previous six tries. They host a good Monticello club soon.
9. Milford 20-9 8 Bearcats’ three-game win streak ended at Iroquois West’s hands. They’ll attempt to start another Friday versus Watseka.
10. Monticello 14-11 9 Sages couldn’t quite hang with state-ranked Pontiac in their most recent tilt, look for a better outcome at St. Thomas More.