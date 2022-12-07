RK., TEAM REC. PREV. COMMENT
1. Tuscola 10-0 1 Warriors became first local team to reach double-digit wins for the season when they knocked off St. Thomas More on the road.
2. ALAH 7-1 4 Knights only have lost to Tuscola so far and are on a six-game win streak that includes nailbiters versus Oakwood, Sullivan.
3. Champaign Central 6-5 6 Maroons did enough to take down Sullivan in a fun nonconference game. Normal Community, Normal West are on the horizon.
4. St. Thomas More 4-2 2 Sabers are coming off 11-point loss to Tuscola, also own a five-point defeat at Sullivan’s hands. STM is off the rest of this week.
5. Mahomet-Seymour 5-3 3 Bulldogs have dropped three of their last four games, but none of them by more than five points. They’ll face Charleston next.
6. Tri-County 7-3 5 Titans couldn’t break through against a quality Neoga team. They’ll open Lincoln Prairie Conference play Thursday at Okaw Valley.
7. Unity 6-1 7 Rockets outlasted upset-minded Urbana after posting win over then-unbeaten Cissna Park. ALAH, Mahomet-Seymour await soon.
8. Cissna Park 7-1 8 Timberwolves held Chrisman below 10 points on Monday, host a resurgent Georgetown-Ridge Farm program on Saturday.
9. Cerro Gordo/Bement 7-1 9 Broncos swept three games in their own Mike Walsh round-robin tournament last week and bested Okaw Valley on Monday.
10. Salt Fork 3-2 10 Storm handed Armstrong-Potomac its second loss of the season, continues Vermilion Valley play Thursday at Hoopeston Area.
Note: Previous rankings are from Monday’s episode of “Prep Basketball Confidential,” the full version of which can be heard at news-gazette.com.