RK., TEAM REC. PREV. COMMENT
1. Tuscola 29-1 1 Warriors were handed their first loss, by Effingham St. Anthony, but a Central Illinois Conference title remains in their sights.
2. Tri-County 22-6 2 Titans will bring a nine-game win streak into their regular-season finale and could sweep the Lincoln Prairie Conference.
3. Mahomet-Seymour 22-8 3 Bulldogs outlasted Normal U-High in double-overtime on Monday. A major test comes Thursday from undefeated Lincoln.
4. Prairie Central 18-7 4 Hawks haven’t played since Jan. 30, when they beat Bloomington Central Catholic. They host El Paso-Gridley on Thursday.
5. Salt Fork 18-7 6 Storm can conclude an unblemished Vermilion Valley Conference campaign on Thursday when they visit Schlarman.
6. St. Thomas More 22-6 5 Sabers have captured a win in eight of their last nine tries, with four of those occurring in Illini Prairie Conference action.
7. Cissna Park 25-5 7 Timberwolves are finished with their regular-season competition and will enter the Class 1A playoffs as a No. 1 seed.
8. St. Joseph-Ogden 14-15 NR Spartans leap back into rankings as winners in seven of their last nine games, though they fell to state-ranked Peotone.
9. Armstrong-Potomac 20-9 10 Trojans’ last game before the postseason begins is a road trip to face a quality Georgetown-Ridge Farm team on Thursday.
10. Watseka 21-7 8 Warriors put an end to a three-game skid on Wednesday when they dispatched Grant Park. Milford is on deck Thursday.