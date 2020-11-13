CHAMPAIGN — Johnny Newton faced an additional hurdle before he ever played a college football game.
Testing positive for COVID-19.
The 18-year-old freshman defensive tackle for Illinois found out he had COVID-19 in August.
“I had to sit out for the first few weeks,” Newton said. “And then I had to sit out for heart problems, so that set me back.”
Newton expressed an abundance of caution in getting tested for myocarditis, a known side effect of COVID-19 that has shown up in some athletes and affects the heart.
“I had heard it was going around, that other players in the Big Ten had it, so I wanted to check it out for myself and see if I had it,” Newton said. “It was a really big thing for me. I didn’t know if it would stop me from playing football or not.”
It hasn’t. And Newton said he has not developed myocarditis despite his COVID-19 diagnosis in the summer. Which has let the 6-foot-2, 270-pound native of St. Petersburg, Fla., play in the first three games this season for Illini.
In fact, Newton enters this Saturday’s noon kickoff at Rutgers (1-2) having started last Saturday’s game for the Illini (0-3) against Minnesota. He did so in place of Jamal Woods, who missed the game against the Gophers with an undisclosed injury.
“I just had to play the role,” Newton said.
Newton has five tackles, including a sack, and a forced fumble this season. Not bad for someone who played last fall at Clearwater Central Catholic High School, where he racked up 16 sacks among his impressive 104 tackles.
“These three games made me feel more confident in my game than anything else,” Newton said, “and I feel like I’ll just keep getting better every week.”
Newton recorded two tackles and forced his fumble during the Illini’s 31-24 home loss to Purdue on Oct. 31. Ripping the ball from Boilermakers running back Zander Horvath at the Illinois 3-yard line not only prevented a touchdown, but also gave Newton a positive jolt.
“The forced fumble against Purdue really set the tone for me and my game,” Newton said. “It really gave me enough confidence for my game.”
Newton is impressing his teammates, as well, including graduate transfer Rod Perry II. The two line up next to one another at the two defensive tackle spots.
“He’s going to be something good. ... He doesn’t fold under pressure, and he likes to work,” Perry said. “I wasn’t even looking like that when I came in as a freshman. I was sloppy as a freshman, and I had to work myself up.”
Newton said he has added 15 pounds since he arrived at Illinois.
“I knew I was going to have to gain weight to be able to play in the Big Ten, definitely as a defensive lineman,” Newton said. “Offensive linemen I play, I guess, are about 340, 350, and they’re moving almost at the same speed as me.”
Newton said he continued working even while holed up in a hotel room, recovering from COVID-19. Those restrictions kept him from completing a typical summer prep for his first college football season.
“It was pretty boring, and I felt pretty bad being away from my team, not being able to help my team,” Newton said. “And I just wanted to get back out and do anything I could to help my team be better.”
That meant frequent film-watching sessions, both of opposing teams and the Illini. So far, he’s left quite the mark on Illinois coach Lovie Smith, who landed Newton ahead of offers from the likes of Indiana, Iowa, Maryland and Rutgers, among others.
“Nobody works harder than Johnny. He checks all his boxes,” Smith said. “He’s a young player that needs experience, and every day he’s going to get better. Every game he’s going to get better.”
If Newton wasn’t busy enough with his quick rise in the Illini football ranks, he’s also hoping to apply for a spot in Illinois’ engineering school next semester.
“I know it’s a challenge,” Newton said, “but I’m always down for a good challenge.”
Also a challenge these days is the Illini’s defense coming up with frequent stops. Illinois is allowing 39 points per game and ranks among the Big Ten’s worst in several defensive statistical categories.
It’s a situation Newton wants to change. Much like his life has since he signed with the Illini.
“Coach Lovie talked to us about being more physical and … (to) get off the blocks and make tackles and help our team out, help our DBs out in the pass rush,” Newton said. “That’s what Coach Smith wants us to do, so that’s what we’ve got to do.”