CHAMPAIGN — The next step in the IHSA's "Return to Play" was approved by the Illinois Department of Public Health on Friday. The now Phase 4 (neé Stage 2) guidelines will go into effect Sunday.
“Safety remains at the forefront of everything that the IHSA is doing as we move into Phase 4 and beyond,” IHSA Executive Director Craig Anderson said in a release. “We appreciate the collaborative efforts of the SMAC and IDPH in recognizing the physical, mental, and emotional benefits for our student-athletes and coaches as they progress into training in a more traditional practice setting. Our focus now shifts to continuing to work with state leadership to determine how to provide the safest environment possible for fall sports.”
The Phase 4 Guidelines allow for teams to gather in groups of 50 coaches and students or fewer for practices or games. Coaches can conduct team activities on 20 contact days backdated to between June 30 and Aug. 9. Those team activities, though, cannot resume unless the teams have approval from the local school district. Said districts must also be located in a region currently under Phase 4 (or better) of Gov. J.B. Pritzker's "Restore Illinois" plan.
While fans do not typically attend events held during summer contact days, if a school does allow fans to attend it will be limited to 20 percent capacity of the facility or less depending on the host school's policy. This would most likely effect 7-on-7 football tournaments.
Student-athletes will be limited to five hours of participation per day, and many of the same limitations from previous phases apply. That includes schools maintaining a daily record of which student-athletes are participating. All student-athletes should be screened before a workout, practice or event for COVID-19 symptoms, and any student-athlete exhibiting symptoms should not participate until cleared by a medical professional.
During summer contact days, multiple groups of 50 or fewer are permitted in an outdoor facility with some restrictions. The outdoor facility must allow for social distancing of student-athletes, coaches and spectators, and 30-foot distancing is maintained between groups with any interaction discouraged.