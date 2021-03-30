CHAMPAIGN — Illinois’ reemergence on the national college basketball stage didn’t happen overnight.
It was multiple years in the making of roster building and then rebuilding, fitting piece by piece in the program puzzle.
Sustaining that growth is the next step.
This offseason will prove pivotal when it comes to the next stage of program development. Ayo Dosunmu won’t be back. Kofi Cockburn could choose to take the next step in his basketball career, too.
How Illinois moves forward without two pivotal pieces — perhaps the most important pieces — to the rebuild process will determine whether the program holds on to its relevance at the top of the Big Ten and nationally.
That’s the task facing Illinois coach Brad Underwood this offseason, with the focus shifting from rebuilding to reloading. His process won’t change.
“We’re a development program,” Underwood said. “I don’t know if we’ll ever have a one-and-done. We may — I don’t know — but we have guys who get better. We have guys who go live in the weight room like Ayo Dosunmu and go put on 30 pounds. We build relationships over time, and they’re honest.
“I want to be around really good people. Our staff has done an unbelievable job. Does that mean we’ve turned guys down that are really talented players? Yep, it does, but we’ve fought really hard for what we’ve had the last two years, and that’s a great locker room. That’s been the basis of it. Then the basketball stuff we’ve molded around that.”
Underwood and Co. will have to navigate an increasingly chaotic offseason. Illinois has one player signed in the Class of 2021 (four-star wing Luke Goode) and another committed (four-star wing R.J. Melendez), but are still pursuing other players in the class.
The transfer portal, which topped 1,000 available players Monday, could also be an avenue to round out the 2021-22 roster. How many available scholarships the Illini will have will also factor into how aggressive they get this offseason. That number is currently at zero, although Dosunmu’s not-yet-official, but still-anticipated departure would create an opening.
Who Illinois continues to target or adds to its board will be dictated by three-plus years of roster building. Underwood considers his first class after being hired in March 2017 as a wash. The only players that stuck around from the Class of 2017 were the two he inherited in Trent Frazier and Da’Monte Williams. The other three — Mark Smith, Greg Eboigbodin and Matic Vesel — all departed after a single season.
“I think everybody makes a big mistake in trying to evaluate your first recruiting class,” Underwood said. “Your first recruiting class, you fill scholarships. That’s all you do. After that, you start recruiting because you build relationships in the recruiting process. We’ve tried to do it, for the most part, with young high school guys, develop them, get them better, keep them in our program and try to get a little older, which we’ve finally gotten. But it’s been all about fit from our university standpoint and our program standpoint.”
Underwood discusses fit as much as anything else when it comes to adding to the Illinois roster. It’s at the top of his list. At the bottom? Star rankings — always — and any other programs also recruiting a player.
“I don’t care who we recruit against,” Underwood said. “I really don’t if I like somebody and think he fits what we do. Andres Feliz is a great example. He was a junior-college player, but he was a winner. He won a high school championship. He won a junior college national title. He fit exactly what we were looking for, and we needed an experienced player at that time.
“We’ve just looked for the right fits. If they happen to be recruited by a Big Ten school or Big 12 school or SEC school, great, so be it. I never ask my staff, ‘Well, who’s recruiting him?’ I don’t. Either I like him and he fits and we like him and he fits, or we move on.”
Illinois was able to finally get old as a program after having one of the least experienced teams in the country in 2017-18 and 2018-19. The turnover after those two seasons meant youth and inexperience. The way forward wasn’t without its bumps in the road.
“I’d be lying if I said there weren’t a lot of ‘uh oh’ moments,” Underwood said. “It’s not easy. I think that’s one of the great things I’ve had with our administration, with Josh Whitman, is a guy who understands and has been patient enough to allow me to get our type of guys.
“In the Big Ten, it becomes a very old league. Historically, year in and year out, the teams are older and more mature. I never put a timetable on it. I think it varies, and that’s why I don’t. There’s a tremendous amount of growth that has to happen, and you have to do it the right way with a great foundation. I hope we’ve done that.”